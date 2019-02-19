It was a Sally and Seebohm swimming showdown in Brisbane

WHAT AN EXPERIENCE: Sally Vagg in lane 7 and Emily Seebohm in lane 4.

WHAT AN EXPERIENCE: Sally Vagg in lane 7 and Emily Seebohm in lane 4. Contributed GLA180219BULLETS

SWIMMING: Boyne-Tannum Bullets' Sally Vagg had a brush with fame at the Ronald McDonald House Charities' Queensland Sprint Championships.

Sally Vagg with her medals. Contributed GLA180219BULLETS

Vagg competed against Olympian Emily Seebohm in the final of the Open Women 50m butterfly event. Vagg finished 12th, but won three individual events - the 12-year-old girl's 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and 50m butterfly.

Mollie Skerman made her debut in this event and set personal-best times.

"All other swimmers continued to improve in their swimming journey and all set new PB times," a Bullets' club spokesperson said.

Most of the Bullets team. Contributed GLA180219BULLETS

"These swimmers were Courtney Fitzsimmons, Jessica Buck, Isaac Watters, Ella Davis, Grace Bosci, Tyler Cammon and Tom Vagg.

"Overall it was a very strong performance from all the Central Queensland clubs represented at the meet"