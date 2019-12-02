It was a run-fest on the weekend

CRICKET: Calliope batting powerhouse Matt Lewis’ stellar season with the willow continued with an unbeaten 147 to propel his team to a nine-wicket win against Yaralla White.

Calliope chased down White’s imposing total of 6-263 with John Rideout’s 88 not out also important in the round eight Gladstone Cricket Incorporated Super league match in Calliope.

Aden Cronin, with 70 and Chris Bye made 60 for Yaralla White.

Calliope’s Terry White took 2-28 off eight overs.bryce hardwick

BITS Colts enjoyed a four-wicket win against Yaralla Red.

Batting first, hosts Red made 8-214 with Bill Jones (71 runs) and 65 to David Rix helped the team to that total.

Bryce Hardwick snared 4-36. The Colts side chased down the target in 37.1 overs with Pat Wilson making 62 and youngster Rhys Early an unbeaten 49.

Yaralla Reds’ Josh Hoare took 2-53.

BITS Saints continued its great form when it accounted for The Glen Gold by 12 runs at BITS Oval.

Saints batted first and were all out for 120 with Matt Fawdry’s 29 the top score.

Trevor Tickner made a handy 20 and he was just as important with the ball.

He took 4-19 to skittle The Glen Gold out for 108.

Lucas Hall took 2-15 for the Saints.

The Glen Black’s golden summer of success continued after a 104-run win against BITS Gold at Sun Valley. Sam Pitt’s 65 helped Gold to 8-213 before captain Brendan Schluter (2-23) and Robby Woof, with 2-24, did the damage to bowl BITS Gold out for 109.

Meanwhile The Glen’s mid-season hot form continued with a 10-run win against Cap Coast in Yeppoon in round eight of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge.

Jason Seng starred with the bat with 66 not out to help The Glen make 4-207.

Josh Lait opened the batting and made 59.

Fellow opener Waqar Yunus made 24 runs. Harry Rideout made an unbeaten 22.

Cap Coast’s run chase was gallant and the side made 5-197 courtesy of a classy 70 runs from Stian Koen.

Stuart Rodie made 50 not out and Asher Colley made 47.

Yunus completed a solid match with 2-21 off his eight overs.