It was a rocky start for The Observer

THE Observer has been around since 1868, but the origins of the paper are mysterious, with only snippets of information available about its first days.

The first edition of the paper has not survived the 152 years, but here are some of the things we do know.

It began as a weekly paper, released on Thursdays, hitting the streets on January 4, 1868.

Newspaper man John Druery founded it but a fire destroyed The Observer's building on Yarroon St just one year after it started publishing.

The original Observer folded just four years after it started, with the last edition published on February 26, 1872.

Reports indicate the paper folded due to a lack of support from the community.

The idle printing press was sent to Charters Towers to print the Northern Miner.

The Observer was revived in late 1880 by publisher William Peel Mellefont, who asked the community for support, saying the paper would defend the region and its hopes to become a hub for shipping activity.

The newspaper was printed soon after and Mellefont opened an office in Yarroon St to run it.

The Observer continued to be printed until today's edition, taking on many shapes and publishing many bylines, and will continue covering the region at gladstoneobserver.com.au.