‘It was a journey to get here’: Baby joy for AFL star

After revealing their miscarriage heartbreak last year, Nathan and Jerri Jones have received the happiest news.

Former Melbourne captain Nathan Jones and wife Jerri have announced they are expecting twins.

The couple posted an adorable video of their two children, Bobbi and Remy, reacting to the news of double baby joy.

"We are so incredibly excited to announce we have twins on the way!" Jerri Jones wrote on Instagram.

Nathan and Jerri Jones with children Remy and Bobbi. Picture: Instagram

"It was a journey to get here, we are overjoyed and beyond grateful to grow our family by 2. Our hearts are full."

Nathan wrote: "Our little family will be complete with Jones Twins on the way later this year."

Last October Jerri revealed in a powerful social media post that the couple had sadly experienced their third consecutive miscarriage.

She shared the private pain to help others suffering from miscarriage and loss, on International Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day.

At the time she wrote:

"Although I'm usually a very private person, it seems fitting, on all days to share that this week I experienced my 3rd consecutive miscarriage and had a d & c today.

"Pregnancy loss can be very lonely and I hope by sharing part of our story this may help even one person feel less alone in theirs. I know that hearing other Women share their experiences has helped me immensely.

"Chances are that you or someone you know has experienced miscarriage."

Jerri Jones, wife of Melbourne star Nathan Jones, with their children Bobbi, 6 and Remy, 4. Picture: Jake Nowakowski

Jones added: "I'm so grateful for our two beautiful, healthy children and feel SO deeply for those who have not been so lucky."

The Joneses were congratulated on their happy twin baby news on Thursday night by the likes of Emma Hawkins, Steph Claire Smith, Jessie Murphy, Lorinska Merrington, Brooke Hogan, Bec Judd, Nadia Bartel, Charlotte Viney, Lauren Phillips, Brooke Cotchin, Alex Pendlebury, Kylie Brown and Carla Rodan.

Jones has played 296 games for the Demons since 2006.

