'It was a dictatorship': Local South Africans cling to new hope

AFTER holding their breath for just under a decade, many South Africans have finally been able to breathe a sigh of relief.

Yesterday morning Jacob Zuma, 75, announced he was resigning as president of South Africa, "effective immediately" after nine years as head of state.

The end to Mr Zuma's long road in office was marked by a 30-minute televised speech yesterday, which saw him disagree with the way the ANC pressured him toward the early exit.

South African-turned-Gladstone-mother Ankia Kriel said the news Mr Zuma's nine year "reign" had ended was like a weight lifting off an entire people's shoulders.

"Everybody is clinging to hope now, not just the ANC (African National Congress) and its supporters," she said.

"The rand (South African currency) value is already going up so even the national economy is having hope for South Africa at the moment because of him (Mr Zuma) going."

The now-former president's many years at the helm of the African country was marked by controversy, political tumult, personal scandals and a stagnant economy.

At the time of his resignation yesterday, Mr Zuma was battling corruption allegations, weakening his already struggling position following the election of Cyril Ramaphosa who replaced him as party president in December.

"He's been so corrupt. Everybody knows he is corrupt but there's just no justice for it because he was the one at the top," Ms Kriel said.

After leaving her home country far behind 11 years ago, she said all she could hope for now was that justice would finally be reintroduced into the country and readily served to everyone, no matter their race.

"Look at what they did to the Zimbabwean people, look at the farm murders. It's not a poverty thing ... it's racial," she said.

"They need to now ensure the safety of all races."

Former South African resident Niel Horak said Jacob Zuma's resignation was a positive step for his home country but that a lot more needed to change for there to be real progress. Niel Horak

Former South African Niel Horak agreed, saying if a country's leaders were corrupt, the entire nation would become corrupt.

"My parents and sisters are still there and they are all excited. It is impacting everyone back home and I feel a lot better now too," he said.

"There's a big 'but' now though. We don't know what's coming after this.

"We hope and we think that it will go better and hopefully everything will go forward from here, but it's going to take a very long time to get on track."

Mr Horak said the ANC - the country's ruling party ever since the election of Nelson Mandela in 1994 (marking the end of apartheid). would have to "start from scratch now".

"All the corrupt people need to be cleared out from top to bottom," he said.

According to Stats SA, the South African father is one of about 95,000 Caucasian people who have emigrated since 2011 due to the economic, political and judicial demise of the republic.

"A lot of men left South Africa because of 'black empowerment'," he said.

The concept directly relates to the commonly repeated South African term 'brain drain'.

"For years, highly educated people left the country in waves and waves because they just couldn't find jobs," he said.

And despite yesterday's positive step toward propelling the country forward, neither of the former residents knew what to say when asked whether the long-term consequences of the years of corruption and racial discrimination could ever be reversed.

"A lot of the knowledge, the highly educated people, left long ago because all the jobs were given to the blacks," Mr Horak said.

"I don't know if they will ever come back to the country though.

"I know I wont."

Mr Horak left South Africa over a decade ago to ensure the safety and wellbeing of his wife and child.

And though the IT Consultant says he misses his country of birth "every single day, common sense quickly kicks in and reminds him of why" he moved.

"It's basically a dictatorship, that finally ended (yesterday)," he said.

"One person had all the power and was taken away and now it's being spread over to several ministers."

Cyril Ramaphosa will automatically take over as acting president.

According to Bloomberg, the 400-member National Assembly will have to vote for a permanent replacement within 30 days or general elections will have to be called.