A Boyne Valley man thought he wouldn't’ get caught drug-driving on a country road.
Crime

‘It was a deserted country road’: Drug-driver’s excuse

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
7th Sep 2020 2:00 PM
A Boyne Valley man thought he wouldn’t get caught drug-driving on a country road.

Warren William Pengelly, 52, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates court on Monday to drug-driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Merrilyn Hoskins told the court that on July 24, at 5.30pm, Pengelly was intercepted on Gladstone Monto Rd where he tested positive for methamphetamine and marijuana.

Pengelly told the court it was a deserted country road and he didn’t think the police would be there, but said it was no excuse.

Pengelley was convicted and fined $400 and disqualified from driving for one month.

Gladstone Observer

