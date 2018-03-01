It takes training to manage wild dogs

BRAZEN: Boyne Valley farmer Jurgen Ehret said wild dogs were attacking his sheep in the mid-morning and while the sheep were very close to his house.

THEY'RE everywhere across the region but you may not even notice them.

Wild dogs present an ongoing management problem for landholders and regional communities.

Jurgen Ehret √runs cattle and sheep on his 304<TH>ha property near Ubobo in the Boyne Valley.

He said he's lost about 50 sheep to wild dogs over the past three to four years.

Mr Ehret started trapping wild dogs seriously about three years ago and set up motion-sensing cameras.

"I was astonished with how many dogs there actually were," he said.

"At night time you saw different mobs coming through at different times."

Mr Ehret said in the past three years he had killed 25 dogs on his property.

"I have now seen an increased amount of other native animals. I have seen a lot more eastern grey kangaroos and they are not as skittish any more," he said.

"There's a lot of filly neck lizards now too. All these things are on the menu for wild dogs."

Mr Ehret said despite the improvement, he still locks his 60-head flock of sheep into a pen each night to keep them safe.

In recognition of the issue, Fitzroy Basin Association has secured funding to facilitate three free workshops on wild-dog control.

One workshop is in the Gladstone region and will be held at the Boyne Valley on March 26.

FBA regional landcare facilitator Vicki Horstman said the event would provide attendees an opportunity to learn how to better manage wild dogs.

"It doesn't matter where you are, wild dogs are an issue across all communities, she said.

They are not just relegated to rural areas."

To attend: RSVP by March 21 to Vicki Horstmann 4999<TH>2800 or email vicki.horstman@fba.org.au

Free wild dog control workshop - event details