It showed with a topped-up roster, the Power will surge

Power games record breakers Troy Robinson and Amanda Beatson. Below are Briana Bailey, Ashleigh Kelman-Poto, Erin Geer and Kiah Guinea.

BASKETBALL: Gladstone Port City Power Central Apartment Breakers three-time QBL championship-winning player Amanda Beatson created history at the club.

The centre reached the 144-game milestone, the most any of the Gladstone women's player had done.

Although her 144th match was a 92-76 loss against play-off-bound Gold Coast Rollers, the fly-in, fly-out Beatson said she had enjoyed the season.

"The girls were very welcoming and understood that it was hard for me to get to training," she said.

Now based in Brisbane, Gladstone born-and-bred Beatson may reach a fourth decade at QBL level next year.

"I started when I was 13 at QBL level with the then Rockhampton Rockets because Gladstone did not have a QBL team then in the early 1990s," she said.

She was a journey-woman having played in Newcastle where she played for Maitland and then headed west to play in Perth.

Beatson also played with QBL club South West Metro Pirates and Townsville Fire in the WNBL.

Her current team fought hard against a classy Rollers outfit.

Beatson scored two points and pulled down four rebounds while Gladstone's Akilah Bethel (13 rebounds) led all scorers with 31 points.

Rollers nailed shot after shot from the perimeter and were led by Jacqueline Luna-Castro (27 points, 16 rebounds).

Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge almost nailed a come-from-behind win in captain Troy Robinson's final game - his 186th.

Troy Robinson's final two foul shots at QBL level

Down by 14 points at half time, the Power surged to draw level 85-all at three-quarter-time, but weren't able to keep the momentum going.

Gold Coast won 114-104 with Taylor Young (26 points) and Kyle Tipene inspirational with 18.

Power's Nathaniel Koko came off the bench and made an immediate impact with 22 points.

Spencer Parker and Jaryd Eustace combined for 57 points to be the lynchpins for the Rollers as they too head into next weekend's play-offs.

