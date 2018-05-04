NICE RIDE: The 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp major prize is a 5.5m Sea Jay Boats Trojan, powered by a 150hp Yamaha Motor outboard with electronics by Garmin. $65,000 worth of family fun brought to you by HookUp and Curtis Coast Marine. You only need to enter the HookUp to have a 1 in 3000 chance of winning.

NICE RIDE: The 2018 Boyne Tannum HookUp major prize is a 5.5m Sea Jay Boats Trojan, powered by a 150hp Yamaha Motor outboard with electronics by Garmin. $65,000 worth of family fun brought to you by HookUp and Curtis Coast Marine. You only need to enter the HookUp to have a 1 in 3000 chance of winning. Boyne Tannum HookUp

THERE'S $250,000 worth of prizes on offer at HookUp this weekend so it literally pays to know what terms and conditions anglers need to comply with in order to claim their prize.

Boyne Tannum HookUp president Jennifer McGuire encouraged all anglers to read the terms and conditions to avoid disappointment.

"The rules are on the (HookUp) website and all people need to do is scroll down any page on the website and (the rules) are in the black footer at the bottom,” she said.

Ms McGuire also warned anglers to avoid a common mistake that has been made by many in the past.

"Come Sunday everything finishes at 4pm so we can have it all into a database and be ready to for the draw of winners,” she said.

"If you're weighing in live fish... They have to be in the line to weigh by 3.30pm.

"If you're weighing in a dead fish it's 4pm.”

Ms McGuire said anglers need to collect a special 2018 HookUp sticker in order to participate in the Jet Fish, Human Powered Watercraft and barramundi categories.