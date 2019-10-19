Sydney Kings star inspired by mother’s murder

Jae'sean Tate has made a big impression in a short time at the Kings.

JAE'SEAN Tate only has to look at his left leg for a reminder of the day his mother was stabbed to death.

Tattooed in black and bold letters on the Sydney Kings' power forward leg is "Cori", a permanent tribute to Tate's mum, who was murdered in Toledo, Ohio when he was only 10.

A day rarely passes when he doesn't recall the moment, as a young boy, when he pleaded with her not to leave his side as she left for a birthday weekend away.

Days later, Tate went to meet his mother and walked into a haze of police sirens - he was sat down by his grandfather and told that his mother had been murdered by her boyfriend.

"When you find out that your mum is gone - that is just something that never leaves you," Tate, 23, still emotional when retelling the horrific moment to News Corp.

"One day Mum was there and the next she was gone. It was crazy. It was her birthday weekend and I remember not wanting her to leave.

Jae’Sean Tate is one of the NBL’s most impressive and intriguing characters. Picture: AAP

"I remember saying to Mum, 'don't go' and my grandparents literally had to drag me back into the car.

"Mum kept saying, 'you'll be fine and I'll only be away for a few days.'

"That was the last time I saw her."

Sydney Kings small forward Jae’Sean Tate as a young boy growing up in Toledo, Ohio. Picture: Supplied

When Tate and his family hadn't heard from her, they went over to the house where she was staying.

"There were cops everywhere. My grandfather came over to me and said, 'She is gone,'" he said.

Life without his mother hit Tate hard. He spent most of his school years in and out of psychologist clinics.

The pain, fear and uncertainty kept Tate from talking about his mother's death private until his last year of college at Ohio State in 2018.

"I just wanted to help people in similar situations by sharing my story, so they knew that they weren't alone," he said.

The tattoo down Tate’s left leg, honouring his mother’s life.

"I feel like everything happens for a reason. I lost my mum but I learnt so much and I became a better person.

"I miss my mum every day but you also have to look at the positives. I have her name and a picture of a key representing her last name tattooed on my leg, so she is with me all the time.

"There isn't a day when I don't glance down at my leg."

As the oldest of four kids, Tate also feels compelled to set a strong example for his younger siblings.

With his father playing basketball overseas in Croatia and Japan, Tate moved in with his dad Jermaine shortly after his mother's death to become "the man of the house".

Tate has had an immediate impact for the Kings this season. Picture: AAP

"My stepmum also had to work, so it was on me to be a leader and look after my younger siblings," he said.

"It found it hard and I got into a lot of trouble. I was getting a lot of counselling to cope with Mum's death."

Tate played basketball and football to release some of the anger inside him.

"It took me a couple of years to get adjusted. But I'm blessed because where I come from - a lot of people don't make it as far as I have," he said.

"That is especially the case with everything that is going on in the States right now with gun violence.

"It is a really messed up situation everywhere and it is dangerous.

"I think there has to be a line between protecting yourself and protecting everyone else.

"I feel a lot safer in Australia, put it that way.

"It is why you have to be grateful for the time that you are here."

In his short time in Sydney, Tate has impressed for the Kings, highlighted by 16 points and seven rebounds in last weekend's 22-point win over Adelaide. But he concedes he could have been a Brisbane Bullet this season.

Jae’Sean Tate (C) also admits he could’ve joined Brisbane last off-season. Picture: Getty

"The Bullets were keen, but I felt like Sydney really wanted me," he said.

"They blew up my phone with calls while I was playing in Belgium (with the Antwerp Giants).

"I was also getting phone calls from Bogut saying, 'Hey, let's get this done'.

"It gave me that college offer kind of feel when you have teams sending you emails and scouting you.

"Plus, it was exciting to join a team with a new coaching staff and I wanted to be a part of that.

"I always try and look at the glass being half full - that is what mum would have wanted."