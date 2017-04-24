'It makes sense': Gladstone's big bid for city services

>> 'More money for locals': Push to bring major HQ to Gladstone

WE HAVE the weather, the industry and the fishing, all we need now is major government offices to get out of the city.

That's the message from Gladstone's Mayor Matt Burnett, who has made a submission to the the National Party's campaign that could have government offices move from Canberra to the regions.

In his submission to the Federal Government senate inquiry into decentralisation, Cr Burnett said Gladstone would be the perfect place for several government offices.

The campaign aims to prove the benefits of moving public service offices from Canberra to regional cities.

The National Party campaign, that has been criticised by Labor and Liberals, has received strong support in Gladstone from Flynn MP Ken O'Dowd and Cr Burnett.

Party politics aside, Cr Burnett said it would be great for business confidence if a government office opened in Gladstone's CBD.

"It makes sense, we don't need everything in Canberra," he said.

The campaign has been largely spruiked as a way to pour more money into regions, by relocating workers and their families who will then spend money at local cafes and businesses.

Cr Burnett's wish list includes a biosecurity office, Australian Maritime Safety Authority or the Office of Northern Australia.

But, if his pleas are heard, he won't be fussy.

"We will take anything," Cr Burnett said.

More than 800 submissions, including Cr Burnett's, were made into the senate inquiry, which recently closed.

Cr Burnett bragged about Gladstone's climate, affordable housing, knowledge of industry and love for fishing in his submission, which was obtained by The Observer.

"The Gladstone region is centrally located and recognises getting biosecurity right for the major exports departing our port is vital," he wrote.

"Gladstone is often misrepresented as an industrial city but when people visit or move here they are surprised at what a fantastic, friendly community and beautiful environment is."