Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Fire destroys property
News

'It looked like a big bonfire': Owner wakes to inferno

Tara Miko
by
8th May 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE new owners of an historic homestead which sat unoccupied at an Oakey property for years had planned to dismantle the structure after recently taking ownership of the block.

But for Renee Ryan, her partner and two young children, the plan has been left in ruins after an inferno tore through the two structures bordering the front of the 4AK Rd property early yesterday.

The first Mrs Ryan knew of the blaze were "loud bangs" which woke her about 12.40am.

"I looked out the bedroom window and could just see this big, red glow," she said.

"It looked like a big bonfire."

The 4AK Rd property, with a brick home about 200m from the timber dwellings, had sat on the market until Mrs Ryan took possession of it at Easter.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

It wasn't until the weekend that the family moved from Moonie to the new home, and it was Mrs Ryan's first night at the property without her partner.

She called 000 within minutes of seeing the blaze, and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived on scene by 12.55am.

But despite their best efforts, the dried timber dwellings, estimated to be at least a century old, could not be saved.

QFES Inspector Warren Buckley said the the radiant heat from one of the buildings ignited the second.

Both were left as smouldering piles of rubble as investigators worked to determine how, and where, the fire originated.

Mrs Ryan said her family had planned to dismantle the old homes and sell the timber as part of the land-clearing process.

She said she now had to wait until the cause of the fire was determined, adding it was fortunate there was no-one living there at the time.

"I have no idea how it started; it must be suspicious to go up like that," she said.

"I hope the police can work out if it was lit or not."

Police guarded the property yesterday before Scenes of Crime officers investigated the fire, the cause of which is undetermined.

More Stories

house fire oakey queensland fire and emergency services structure fire
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Call for more rural fireys for next fire season

    premium_icon Call for more rural fireys for next fire season

    News 'We're always on the lookout for new members from all walks of life'

    Council spends two hours talking sewerage

    premium_icon Council spends two hours talking sewerage

    News It is an issue that has affected the town for well over a decade...

    'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    premium_icon 'I left four times and went back': Abuse victim opens up

    Crime Domestic violence victim shares stories to help others

    Retirement village approved, developer has four years to build

    premium_icon Retirement village approved, developer has four years to...

    News Council took little time to approve the 10-stage project.