'It just developed': a look at a historical sci-fi story

HISTORICAL ADVENTURE: Gladstone author Brian Farber with copies of his book Hitler's Zeitmaschine. Contributed

WHAT would have happened if Hitler had cheated death by travelling to the future?

This was the question that gnawed at Gladstone author Brian Farber, sparking him to write a short story that turned into his first published full-length book.

Hitler's Zeitmaschine: The untold story behind the historical record was published last month.

Farber will be a guest at the reopening of Gladstone Central News and Gifts in the Night Owl Centre from 7am-4pm tomorrow.

He invites people to come along, have a chat, buy a book and have it signed.

The historical and science-fiction book tells the tale of World War II German officer Karl Hartmann, who alters the course of history.

He is ordered by Hitler to obtain weaponry details from the future but instead finds romance and salvation.

The book begins with an elderly Hartmann visiting a sceptical print editor to tell his "impossible” story.

So it was fitting Farber gave The Observer an advanced copy of his manuscript for review.

A retired engineer, Farber said the book took four years to finish and that he found the time to write "in between life”.

"I started writing a short story and Karl Hartmann just appeared out of nowhere and it became his story,” he said.

"It just developed. The characters and events just kept flooding in.”

Farber said he was grateful for help and mentoring by fellow Gladstone Region author Alicia Hope.

He also said Google was an amazing resource for writers, enabling him to describe 1940s Germany, including details about troop movements, what people wore, ate and where they went on holidays.

Farber said it was a far cry from the time when his father wrote short stories.

"I just don't know how authors survived and got their books out before Google,” he said. "I've got my father's short stories and they are on quarto paper, written in pencil and there are cross-outs and rub-outs.”

FAST FACTS

What: Book signing, Hitler's Zeitmaschine

Who: Author Brian Farber

When: 7am-4pm Saturday (November 17)

Where: Gladstone Central News and Gifts in the Night Owl Centre

Purchase Hitler's Zeitmaschine from Gladstone Central News and Gifts for $25 or online through Amazon, Kobo Books or Barnes and Noble.