It has been a super softball season to date

Josh Wilson for Colts Blue in action against Colts Orange earlier this year. He has stepped up to senior ranks this season.

SOFTBALL: Big hits, home runs and close games was the theme across four games in the Softball Gladstone Incorporated women's and men's competition.

Gladstone junior a big hit for softball

Men's softball hits off

Psyclones were the big winners with a 7-3 come-from-behind victory against Telfords and an 11-7 results against Souths in the earlier game.

SGI president Wendy Scott said there were quality games played.

Nigel Jones and Michael Ludkin

"Telfords came out strong in the first innings scoring two runs with a triple from Natasha Chequer-Edwards and a single from Louisa Denman and kept Psyclones scoreless," she said.

"Psyclones came back strong in the next three innings keeping Telfords scoreless while scoring runs themselves in each to take the lead 5-2."

Faith Scheid hit a triple in the fifth innings, getting home off Louisa Denman but it was not enough as Psyclones closed out the game with two home runs in the final innings.

In the men's games, Australian Steeler Michael Ludkin was the star of the first game between his team Blue Jays and Red Sox.

Ludkin batted three from three on base with a single, double and triple and pitched a tight game with six strike-outs.

Blue Jays won 5-3 despite stern resilience from Anton Smith and Richard Hodowaniec.

"Anton was at the plate for Red Sox and kept his cool with six strike-outs," Scott said.

"It was also great to see new players Jade Fraser, John Walker and Stuart Orr get on base with strong hits."

Blue Jays then backed that win up with a 6-3 results against Crocs.

"Troy Law smashed an automatic home run to get David Black home in the first innings to get Blue Jays off and running," Scott said.

Crocs hit back with Nick Gehrmann home in the first and Josh Wilson crossed the plate in the second to tie the game. Blue Jays then pulled away with three and one runs in the third and fiofth innings respectively.