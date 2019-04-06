'It gives them a sense of purpose': WIN traineeship success

BUILDING CAREERS: Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc Works Skills Traineeship in Construction graduates are (front) Jean Hamelarin, Emerson Lyon, John Dennis, Ashley Holswich, (back) James Unsworth, Aaron Chatfield, Rafe Granzien, Philip Abrea, Kyle Tantay, and supervisor John Sirotti.

BUILDING CAREERS: Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc Works Skills Traineeship in Construction graduates are (front) Jean Hamelarin, Emerson Lyon, John Dennis, Ashley Holswich, (back) James Unsworth, Aaron Chatfield, Rafe Granzien, Philip Abrea, Kyle Tantay, and supervisor John Sirotti. Liana Walker

WHEN Rafe Granzien signed up for his traineeship in construction in October last year, the last thing he expected to do was build a fairy garden.

The 18-year-old was one of 10 graduates of the first 20-week Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours Inc Works Skills Traineeship in Construction yesterday.

Mr Granzien is now qualified to work in all realms of construction, including painting, tiling and landscaping.

"I'd just finished school and looking for work and this showed up,” he said.

"I did want to work in this sort of setting but not anything specifically.”

He enjoyed all different aspects of the work, especially working on cherry pickers. But it was becoming involved with the community that was the biggest highlight.

"I met a lot of good people and met a lot of the community which you don't really get a part of until you get into something like this,” he said.

Project supervisor John Sirotti was proud of the community projects the men completed as part of the course, which included fixing ping pong tables at WIN, and working at the band shell and several childcare centres.

"It gives them a sense of purpose, so they actually feel like they're contributing to the community,” Mr Sirotti said.

"They've all been keen to learn. They come from different cultural backgrounds so we have a variety of participants.

"Whether it be a different culture or different ages or abilities, they were always there supporting each other.”

After the success of the first program, WIN is looking to start another.