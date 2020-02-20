’It doesn’t feel real’: Uni students’ plans for the future

A group of graduates at the CQ University graduation on February 20, 2020 at the GECC.

“It doesn’t feel real.”

That was the mood shared by the 22 graduates at today’s Central Queensland University Graduation ceremony.

Graduates ranged from certificates and trades to Bachelors and a PhD.

Elizabeth Andrews and Cherie Mackenzie graduated with a Bachelor of Science (Applied Biology).

Elizabeth Andrews and Cherie Mackenzie at the CQ University graduation on February 20, 2020 at the GECC.

They both took time off before starting study, which they agreed was the right decision.

“The thing about not doing it straight out of school is you’ve already got your lives,” Ms Andrews said.

Ms Mackenzie said this showed it was never too late to start studying.

Ms Mackenzie will now start honours and work in agronomy, while Ms Andrews will begin her masters in seagrass genetics at CQU’s Coastal Marine Ecosystem Research Centre.

Georgia Holden at the CQ University graduation on February 20, 2020 at the GECC.

Georgia Holden completed her degree in secondary education. She said she was pleased to have already begun working at Gladstone State High School.

“(The degree) gave us lots of real-world experience,” Ms Holden said.

Rachelle Eastaway at the CQ University graduation on February 20, 2020 at the GECC.

For Rachelle Eastaway, this will be her second graduation ceremony. She graduated last year and has returned this year to accept the Vice-Chancellor’s Associate Medal.

“I feel quite privileged that I was chosen for this award,” she said.

She is being honoured for her involvement in the campus life committee as a student ambassador and mentor and is now working for the university.

Vice Chancellor Professor Nick Klomp at the CQ University graduation on February 20, 2020 at the GECC.

CQU vice-chancellor Nick Klomp said graduation ceremonies were always the highlight of the year.

“It’s the culmination of all the hard work of our students and all our staff to get them there,” Prof Klomp said.