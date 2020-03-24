‘It definitely hurts’: How gyms are responding to new rules

SOME Gladstone personal trainers are going digital in a bid to give members access to workouts after the forced closures of gyms around Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Sunday all bars, clubs, cinemas, churches and gyms were to close to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Crossfit Escape owner Travis Williams said the news hit him pretty hard.

“I knew it was coming but I didn’t expect it to be this quick,” Mr Williams said.

“It definitely hurts to see every gym close its doors.”

To stay in business and keep members active, the gym will shift its focus to online.

Workouts will be released through Crossfit Escape’s social media accounts.

Mr Williams said not having face-to-face interaction would not lead to a lack of connection.

“We’ve put things in place where we can still coach and manage our team and members while they’re at home,” he said.

“It’s going to affect us and it’s going to be different but we’re still going to be there for our members.”

Essential Body Personal Training personal trainer Angela Larose said her business has been hit by the pandemic.

“I have lost half of my income due to the fact people are isolated, or they’ve been unwell,” Ms Larose said.

She reminded residents their health should be their main priority.

“If we just embraced this and look after ourselves health-wise and nutrition-wise, we’ll get through this,” she said.

Ms Larose said her business would shift online and she was considering offering one-on-one services to clients.

She has created home-based workouts for members.

“It’s been great for people stuck in isolation or that are fearful in going out,” she said.

Ms Larose has been considering multiple options for membership.

“There is lots of ways around it,” she said.

“Everyone wants to see your business survive, no one has been saying ‘Oh well she’ll have to close down’.”

Ms Larose said there were plenty of ways to stay active at home.

“Even if you don’t have equipment at home, there is so much you can do in your house,” she said.

“There’s no reason you can’t continue with a program,” she said.

Crossfit Gladstone said via Facebook it would have “video instructions” that will show all the movements, equipment options, safety instructions, warm ups and cool downs.

“The CFG coaching team is going to put in a huge amount of effort to help families stay healthy. There will be tough times coming, but CFG can support you during this time,” the post said.

“We will be making changes, with some more to come, but our main focus will be supporting the health and fitness of families in Gladstone.”