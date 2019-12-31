Menu
NYE could be dampened by storms
It could be a wet New Year’s Eve in Gladstone

Sam Reynolds
, samantha.reynolds@gladstoneobserver.com.au
31st Dec 2019 5:00 AM
IT COULD be a wet start to 2020, with the Bureau of Meteorology forecasting storms tonight and tomorrow.

Meteorologist Jess Gardner said it might dampen festivities but the rain would be a welcome sight.

“Most people are looking for rain,” she said.

“So, for most, the rain would be a good thing.”

Ms Gardner said the best chance of rainfall was today and tomorrow.

There is a chance of showers throughout the day, turning into a storm in the evening.

“There is an upper low that’s sitting offshore and that’s providing instability to the area on those days,” she said.

Light winds of 20-25km/h are predicted throughout the week.

“It will warm slightly midweek and stay fairly stable in the low 30s through to the weekend,” Ms Gardner said.

While it will be cloudy, BOM predicts the UV index today to Thursday to reach extreme levels.

Sun protection is recommended 7.40am-3.40pm.

