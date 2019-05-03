It could be a wet afternoon in AFL Capricornia

BITS' champ Brendan Clarke is a hard man to stop when he gets his confidence up.

BITS' champ Brendan Clarke is a hard man to stop when he gets his confidence up. Allan Reinikka ROK280419aafl3

AUSSIE RULES: Gladstone's two AFL Capricornia teams have big games tomorrow afternoon in round four games.

BITS Saints are at home to Rockhampton Brothers while Gladstone Suns take on in-form Rockhampton Panthers at Clinton.

Both games are at 3.30pm and rain is forecast.

The Saints, which sit equal second with Panthers, thrashed Glenmore by 55 points last week and welcome back ruckman Sam I'Anson, Jackson Mangion and Jamie Cunninghame.

The dual between BITS fullback Colby Bidmade and experienced Scott Smithwick will be crucial while youngsters Caleb Lusty and Leigh Irvin have given the team rebound off half-back.

In the other match, the Suns' main focus will be to put actual scoreboard pressure against Panthers.

Follow all senior, women and junior games live on the AFL Capricornia sportingpulse site.