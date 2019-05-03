Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BITS' champ Brendan Clarke is a hard man to stop when he gets his confidence up.
BITS' champ Brendan Clarke is a hard man to stop when he gets his confidence up. Allan Reinikka ROK280419aafl3
AFL

It could be a wet afternoon in AFL Capricornia

NICK KOSSATCH
by
3rd May 2019 1:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSSIE RULES: Gladstone's two AFL Capricornia teams have big games tomorrow afternoon in round four games.

BITS Saints are at home to Rockhampton Brothers while Gladstone Suns take on in-form Rockhampton Panthers at Clinton.

Both games are at 3.30pm and rain is forecast.

The Saints, which sit equal second with Panthers, thrashed Glenmore by 55 points last week and welcome back ruckman Sam I'Anson, Jackson Mangion and Jamie Cunninghame.

The dual between BITS fullback Colby Bidmade and experienced Scott Smithwick will be crucial while youngsters Caleb Lusty and Leigh Irvin have given the team rebound off half-back.

SOLID: BITS' Colby Bidmade has stepped up.
SOLID: BITS' Colby Bidmade has stepped up. Allan Reinikka ROK280419aafl2

In the other match, the Suns' main focus will be to put actual scoreboard pressure against Panthers.

Follow all senior, women and junior games live on the AFL Capricornia sportingpulse site.

afl2019 afl capricornia bits saints football club gladstone suns afl club
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Terrifying moment peeping tom spotted

    premium_icon Terrifying moment peeping tom spotted

    Crime A PEEPING Tom has been caught red-handed in Gladstone with an image capturing the moment a man is spotted looking through a bathroom window.

    • 3rd May 2019 1:33 PM
    School's out for bus run as drivers take a stand

    premium_icon School's out for bus run as drivers take a stand

    News Bus run canned after safety fears on Gladstone Monto Rd.

    'Offensive': Magistrate slams man for alleged DV breach

    'Offensive': Magistrate slams man for alleged DV breach

    News 'He was just walking to a friends house to catch up...'