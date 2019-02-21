Menu
SIMPLE, BUT EFFECTIVE: Alan Watkin with his self-designed Sled-Fit Field Trainer.
It costs as much as a yearly gym membership and here's why

NICK KOSSATCH
21st Feb 2019 1:30 PM
AUSSIE RULES: There's somewhat of an engineering masterpiece at the BITS Saints Football Club.

It's essentially a light-weight and portable aluminium-made gym which caters for all muscle groups as players gear up for the AFL Capricornia season.

Designer Alan Watkin said the Sled-Fit Field Trainer has been a winner at the Saints, but not at just that club.

"I designed it along the lines of for clubs that have little funding towards fitness and conditioning," he said.

"If you can't afford a gym, we got a Field training unit that can be packed away."

Players from Sunshine Coast clubs Caloundra and Nambour have made full use of the machine and Watkin will look to expand.

"We're looking to sort of build them in multiples and then to launch them commercially."

Watkin said that the thought has always been there to design the exercise machines.

"I've always used had ideas of using parallel bars and we've done it here before and I've sort of advanced it so we can get three or four exercises in the same unit," he said.

Sled-Fit Field Trainer focusses on different muscle groups.

"It's upper body, core and also leg strength and it does everything just about," Watkin said.

"We're going through, I guess, this field testing commissioning stage and the feedback's been great."

Retail price is expected to be between $500-600.

