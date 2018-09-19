How this Gladstone gran zipped around Australia for $150

ELECTRIC GRAN - Sylvia Wilson drove her Tesla battery powered car around Australia for just over one hundred and fifty dollars.

A GLADSTONE grandmother has driven her 2016 battery-powered Tesla around Australia.

Seventy-year-old Sylvia Wilson took 110 days to travel more than 20,000km in a car she had nicknamed "Bluey".

"It cost me just over $150 to recharge Bluey for the whole trip," she said.

"I paid a lot for accommodation and meals but most places didn't charge me for the recharging as it was included in the price of the room.

"One place did charge me $8 to fully recharge the car overnight.

"But how much do you think it would have cost to fill Bluey with petrol?"

Mrs Wilson said she didn't experience any difficulties finding recharging points.

"I never once ran out of power," she said.

"Although I did drive fairly conservatively.

"There were plenty of places with Tesla destination chargers.

"But the infrastructure's not all the way around yet so you've got to be a little creative, so I took a range of plugs and adaptors so I could recharge virtually anywhere.

"The last thing I wanted was to end up on the back of a truck, that wouldn't have made a good photo."

Mrs Wilson said apart from one flat tyre, the trip was virtually trouble-free.

"I had company the whole way round Australia, with friends and family meeting me at various points," she said.

"Just in case I broke down in the outback."

She said the trip was inspired by her late husband, Rod.

"I've always been a bit of a greenie and he was more of a brownie," Mrs Wilson said.

"But the Tesla's technology fascinated him, so we bought one.

"He often said we should drive it around Australia but he had Parkinson's and wasn't very well."

After Rod's death she decided to go in March this year.

"Some people thought I was mad but most were supportive," she said.

Mrs Wilson isn't planning another trip soon but if she does, she'll definitely be taking Bluey again.

"I love this car, even it's little car shaped key," she said.

Her advice for anyone considering a similar trip?

"Just do it - if I can, anybody can," she said.