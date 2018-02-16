'It came out of nowhere': Gladstone Avon reps shocked

DISAPPOINTED: Dana Iwanicki, pictured with son Lincoln, 3, struggled to believe the news Avon would no longer sell to Australia by the end of this year.

DISAPPOINTED: Dana Iwanicki, pictured with son Lincoln, 3, struggled to believe the news Avon would no longer sell to Australia by the end of this year. Matt Taylor GLA160218AVON

WHEN Dana Iwanicki heard the news that the products she had used for more than 10 years, and more recently had sold, would be withdrawn from the Australian market, she did not believe it.

Scrolling through her emails on Thursday afternoon, the 31-year-old said news Avon would release its last catalogue in Australia and New Zealand this year had come as a shock.

The iconic beauty company will deliver its last catalogue to Australian buyers by the end of the year and then close down its Australia and New Zealand operations.

A statement from Avon said the decision was made after deliberation on the company's performance, selling conditions and potential growth.

While some learnt via social media, Gladstone woman MsIwanicki said she first heard about the closure in an email touting a "big announcement from the CEO".

"We had no indication this would happen, it came out of nowhere," MsIwanicki said.

"The email said they'd decided to pull out from the Australian and New Zealand market ... I thought I was reading something wrong."

Avon representative of 27 years Heather Jensen was equally shocked, but remained hopeful the company would restructure and continue selling products in Australia.

"I'm optimistic, I don't want to say goodbye to Avon just yet but if I have to, I have to," she said.

MsJensen phoned her manager after hearing the news to ask: "What do we do, what do our customers do and why?"

"She couldn't tell me anything," MsJensen said.

While she had never made a profit from selling Avon products, she enjoyed the social aspect and buying gifts for her family.

"I was never going to have a sheep station from making money at Avon - but I would get gifts for my family and friends and I'd buy products for myself," she said.

Ms Iwanicki, who is from the US and has lived in Gladstone for nine years, said she was extremely sad for those who relied on selling Avon for income.

She became an Avon representative after the birth of her first son, Lincoln, when she was not ready to return to work but wanted something to keep her occupied.

Now with a part-time job at Welcoming Intercultural Neighbours and husband Dale employed as a station officer at the Gladstone Fire Station, MsIwanicki said her family would not be left in a financial lurch.

"Avon was a nice way to make some money and engage my brain and be social while I wasn't at work," she said.

"While I was on maternity leave it was an additional income, but it was more of a social outing because as a new mum I didn't get out of the house much."