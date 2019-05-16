'It breaks my heart': Toll of Lachlan's care revealed

Video footage of Lachlan Miles during different stages of a seizure, while his parents Rhonda and Greg go through the treatment to save him.

CARING for and rescuing Lachlan, with only partial access to a registered nurse, has taken an emotional and physical toll on Rhonda Miles and her husband Greg.

Amongst all the paperwork and bureaucratic conversations involved with taking legal action against the National Disability Insurance Scheme, the very personal element of a couple's love for their son has not been forgotten.

Mrs Miles was forced to close down her successful town planning business, and the couple believes they have lost up to $1 million in income as a result of the change in their lives.

Unfortunately, Lachlan was again placed on life support at the Toowoomba Hospital yesterday - his ninth time in eight years.

"He's now intubated, which is being placed on life support. I now will be here right through the night," Mrs Miles said yesterday.

Mr Miles painted a grim picture of the couple's struggles caring for their son while also fighting the NDIS for the appropriate care Lachlan needed.

In his submission as part of the case against the NDIS in the Administrative Appeals Tribunal, Mr Miles said he had seen the effects of the battle on his wife of 30 years.

"Rhonda does all she does for our son out of a mother's love but the toll on her in my view is eroding her away," his statement read.

"She is not the happy-go-lucky woman I knew. I grieve for the wife I once had. It breaks my heart.

"My wife is crumbling under the strain of her caring role and the added burden that is 20 plus months of NDIS review and appeal processes is unsustainable."

Mother's plea to NDIS: Rhonda and Greg Miles are determined to keep their son out of a nursing home.

During a few scary weeks last year when one had shingles and the other required an important operation, the option was to send Lachlan to a nursing home in Oakey or Warwick.

It was a stark reminder for Mrs Miles of what Lachlan needed to lead a productive life, not just now, but into the future.

But she said the NDIS did not care about Lachlan's needs.

"I'm the one who's up at 2am in the ED, I'm the one resuscitating my child all the time," she said, through tears.

"I'm the one sitting in the ambulances, and these a***holes have shown no regard for his well-being.

"I've given them every opportunity for this to be resolved. I've been to the damn Prime Minister.

"I thought common sense would prevail but it hasn't."