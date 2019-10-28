Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Project management team updating schedule or planning on computer, business
Project management team updating schedule or planning on computer, business
News

IT blow-outs cost taxpayers $1m a week

Domanii Cameron
by and Domanii Cameron
28th Oct 2019 8:37 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND taxpayers have forked out almost $1 million on average each week since June to pay for the ballooning budgets of State Government IT projects.

The Opposition has seized on the figures which revealed 11 projects have "blown out" by a total of $14.7 million, including five Queensland Health projects which received $10.6 million.

However the State Government defended the costs, claiming projects can change scope and that new technologies can be added to them.

Analysis undertaken by the LNP, which compared IT projects listed online in June to October, revealed Queensland Health's new integrated electronical medical record (ieMR) program funding package ballooned by $8.3 million.

The Natural Resources, Mines and Energy's Coal Workers eHealth Records Project, which aims to improve data management and the surveillance for coal mine worker health assessments, also received another $1.1 million.

This is on top of the $3.9 million initially allocated.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander at a press conference at parliament. Pics: Tara Croser.
LNP deputy leader Tim Mander at a press conference at parliament. Pics: Tara Croser.

LNP deputy leader Tim Mander slammed the figures as "more Labor waste".

"The LNP will stop these digital disasters and reign in Labor's wasteful spending," he said.

"The ieMR program was slammed by the Auditor-General last year and Labor clearly hasn't learnt a thing.

"This (ieMR) is Labor's biggest digital disaster since the health payroll debacle and it's getting worse."

Labor admits $15m cost blowout in SPER ICT project

However a Government spokesman said the LNP had chosen 11 IT projects from 130.

"The LNP know projects change scope to ensure they achieve what they're meant to," he said.

"The LNP also knows that new technologies emerge and are added to projects because the same thing happened when Tim Mander was Public Works Minister."

Health Minister Steven Miles said the Government was delivering 800 more hospital beds.

"That means we need a modern system to keep up with modern medicine," he said.

"IeMR is improving patient safety.

"That's why we're moving to a modern system while the LNP thinks we have too many doctors and nurses and want to take Queensland hospitals backwards.

"While the LNP want to go back to paper, they forget the ieMR schedule was developed under the previous LNP government."

More Stories

Show More
blow out budget it projects queensland state government

Top Stories

    Notorious road earmarked for fix

    premium_icon Notorious road earmarked for fix

    Council News A road that has been the scene for multiple fatalities will undergo safety improvements.

    Last chance to have your say on aged care, euthanasia

    premium_icon Last chance to have your say on aged care, euthanasia

    News Gladstone to finally have its say on aged care, end-of-life and palliative care and...

    PHOTOS: Hot rods for good cause

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Hot rods for good cause

    News REVHEADS had a chance to show off their pride and joy this weekend at Hot Rods for...

    Collaboration the key to success for EQIP

    premium_icon Collaboration the key to success for EQIP

    News Local organisation recognised at 58th Queensland Training Awards.