'It baffles me': Gladstone man told he's 'nothing but a common criminal'

DIRTY DEAL: Gladstone man and QAL worker Kyle Todd faced District court on serious drug charges yesterday.

"NOTHING but a common criminal”.

Those were the words Judge Craig Chowdhury used to describe Gladstone man Kyle Todd, who faced the district court on serious drug crimes yesterday.

Todd, 24, pleaded guilty to one count of supply of a dangerous drug and two counts of the possession of a dangerous drug.

The court heard that during a search warrant of the defendant's home, police found an ultra hard case, containing drug related items and a clipseal bag holding .016grams of ice, a glass smoking pipe and cannabis.

A search of his girlfriend's phone and text messages between the pair found evidence there was intent to sell the ice.

Todd's saving grace, Judge Chowdhury said, was that he had yet to actually sell the drugs and at the time of offending it was only "intent to supply”.

"People go to jail for these types of crimes all the time,” Judge Chowdhury said.

"The only reason you aren't is because there was no actual supply.”

The judge said he couldn't understand how someone like Todd, who had a supportive family, loving mother and was raised in a stable environment could end up on the path he was on.

"It just baffles me how intelligent people ruin their health and their lives over drugs,” he said.

"It just causes so much rife, and it shouldn't, it's just bizarre.

"And now, you're nothing but a common criminal.”

Barrister Tom Polley said his client was currently employed at Queensland Alumina Limited, living in a stable home and generating an income.

Judge Chowdhury ordered Todd to serve a 10-month imprisonment term, released immediately for parole.

A conviction was recorded.