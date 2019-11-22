It all comes down to Saturday’s drags finals

The 2019 Benaraby All Bike Drags were held at Benaraby Motorsports Complex.

MOTORSPORT: Mick Adams aims to put his immaculately looked-after 1974 LH Torana through its paces on Saturday afternoon and evening.

Mick Adams earlier this season

It's the finals round of the Central Queensland Drag Racing Association Championship at Benaraby.

Adams will race in the Unlimited category and said it would be a tough ask to defend his top place.

"It's very tight in this category from first to six or seventh on the ladder," he said.

Adams is on 92 points followed by Noel Smith a point behind and Shane Stefanuik on 88 points.

"The dial-in times for the quarter-mile will be tough to get and I'd imagine everyone will be on their game," Adams said.

Should he win the Unlimited class, it would be a breakthrough.

"I have been one of these blokes who has been the bridesmaid and it would be great to take it out because it would be my first one," he said.

With so much at stake, Adams said he had butterflies in his stomach even during this interview.

"When I talk about it, the nerves and butterflies start," he said.

But that's part of motorsport racing and especially when there are several contenders, there is little margin for error, he said.

"You only need to have a couple bad runs and it could be all over," Adams said.

He competed in the Street and then Super Street classes before swapping his VH Commodore for his current car.

"Prior to drag racing, I raced in the 4WD and with winch trucks," Adams said.

"But in drags you get hooked because of the adrenalin rush you get."

Unlimited is one class the championship is up for grabs in. Other classes will be Modified Bikes, Junior Dragster, Junior Bike, Super Street, Street and Bike Twins.

"The point scores are so close in some that any one in the top 10 are able to win as long as they are on their game with reactions on the tree and running on their dial-ins," CQDRA president Glenn Williams said.

"With a few dark horses in some brackets, they could throw a spanner in the works."

Action starts at 1pm and gates open at 10am with hot food and drinks available at the "Burn Out Bar".