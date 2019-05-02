It ain't softball off-season for these Gladstone teams

The Gladstone's women's team are all smiles ahead of the May Day 2019 competition in Mackay. From the rear left is David Black, Julie Owbridge, Leica Marek, Lynn Munster, Tianna Bruce, Chyanne Dowling Paige Marek, Natasha Chequer-Edwards, Annamonet Massey Louisa Denman, Natasha McDougall, Jillian Schulke, Taylah Williams and Tracey French.

SOFTBALL: Gladstone's men and women's teams will gun for glory in Mackay in this long weekend's May Day 2019 competition.

For Julie Owbridge, she has been somewhat on the comeback trail after a 30-year hiatus and plays for Telfords as a utility-type.

Julie Owbridge Contributed GLA020519SOFTBALL

But four years after she returned to competition at age 46, she says she looked forward what her team can do.

"Basically it's a masters competition, but we have a few younger players like Annamonet Massey and we have attracted new players from last year's team," Owbridge said.

The women's team will play in the B-grade and Owbridge was named in an All Star team after the completion of last year's tournament.

"We also won it last year against Townsville and players like Natasha Chequer Edwards," Owbridge said.

She said the experienced Christine Heisner will make her debut.

WELCOME ADDITION: Christine Heisner takes a swing at the ball. INSET: The Gladstone's women's team are all smiles ahead of the May Day 2019 competition in Mackay. Matt Taylor

Gladstone will play three games tomorrow and Sunday and two on Monday before finals.

Gladstone's men's team will also be very talented and will be led by the likes of Australian Steeler Michael Ludkin, Nigel Jones and David Black.

"Michael Ludkin will actually play against one of his Australian team-mates Riley James," Owbridge said.

Other teams that will take part in the competition are from Melbourne, Brisbane, Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton.

Gladstone will field two men's teams in the A-grade and one in the B-grade.