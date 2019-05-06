Israeli army poised to invade

Smoke rises from an explosion after an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Sunday, May 5, 2019. The Israeli military said Sunday it had responded to 450 rockets fired from Gaza with over 250 airstrikes against the besieged Palestinian enclave. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)

The Israel Defense Forces has deployed additional soldiers to its southern command and warned it is poised to invade Gaza after an intense bombardment of rocket fire was launched into Israel.

Spokesman for the Israeli army, Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Conricu, said it had struck over 250 sites in Gaza, according to the Independent.

He said there could be more targeted killings of militants in the future, added Israel's 7th armoured brigade and Golani infantry brigade had been deployed to the border "with the intention to prepare for an offensive mission" within Gaza.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres "condemned in the strongest terms" the launching of rockets from Gaza and is following the latest developments there with "deep concern", the UN said in a statement.

The UN secretary-general urged all parties to exercise maximum restraint and to immediately de-escalate and return to the understandings of the past few months.

Palestinian militants have fired hundreds of rockets into Israel in the last two days, killing at least four Israelis.

Israel has pounded Gaza with airstrikes in response, and the Palestinian death toll has risen to 20, including two pregnant women and two babies.

Gaza's Health Ministry says three Palestinians, including an infant, have been killed in an Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza.

The ministry added Sunday that eight other Palestinians were wounded.

Witnesses said the airstrike hit a multi-story apartment building in Beit Lahiya.

There were no further details on those hit in the strike.

Rockets are launched from Gaza Strip to Israel. Picture: Hatem Moussa

Meanwhile, Israel said it was suspending fuel deliveries to Gaza.

Diesel, including Qatari-donated fuel for Gaza's only power plant, had continued to enter despite the escalation.

Gaza's lone power station said it was turning off one of its three turbines, worsening chronic power shortages.

An Israeli man wounded by a Gaza rocket that hit the city of Ashdod has died of his wounds, raising the Israeli death toll to four in the past day.

An Israeli police spokesman confirmed that a 35-year-old man, who was wounded in a direct hit on a car in the southern city, had died.

A total of four Israeli civilians were killed by rockets fired by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, and at least 66 others have been wounded.

The Israeli military says it bombed militant targets in the northern Gaza Strip as it continues retaliatory strikes against Hamas and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group.

A total of 15 Palestinians, including at least eight militants, have been killed in the current round of fighting.