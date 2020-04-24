Isolation habits according to your star sign

Maybe you should consult your star sign on what to do in lockdown. It is afterall, a totally unscientific, though nonetheless enjoyable way of looking at the world.

With Prime Minister Scott Morrison hinting that coronavirus-related lockdown could last for up to six months, it's time to start looking for hobbies you can indulge in while at home.

No more trips to the gym, no more wild swimming jaunts, no more movie marathons at the multiplex. We're all having to get used to staying at home as much as we can, and with good reason. By staying at home we can flatten the curve, reduce the spread of COVID-19 and help Australia get on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

But staying home doesn't mean that you have to sit around twiddling your thumbs. There are plenty of housebound activities that you can stay busy with. But how to choose which one is right for you? Maybe you should consult your star sign, a totally unscientific, though nonetheless enjoyable way of looking at the world.

ARIES

We're currently in the thick of Aries season right now, and our sincerest apologies go out to all of you. To celebrate a birthday in the middle of a pandemic, when every non-essential worker is housebound, and you're forced to make do with a few drinks quaffed over a shouty Zoom conference, is grim. Especially for the confident, energetic life-of-the-party Aries signs in the house.

Maybe you should console yourself with an at-home workout. Aries star signs are always a livewire bundle of energy and there's nothing you hate more missing your weekly gym sessions. First thing you should do is call your studio; some are lending out their reformer pilates machines and spin bicycles so that clients can take part in at-home sweat sessions.

If you're not in luck there, try picking up some virtual, online personal training sessions. Several gyms are offering them at discounted rates, meaning that you can get that premium one-on-one advice at a bargain price.

TAURUS

Our sympathies are with you Taurus signs, too: you're likely to be celebrating your birthday in the middle of a lockdown as well. Still, there are ways to celebrate your season, even when everyone is housebound, and one of them is to pick up a new hobby.

A grounded and practical earth sign, Tauruses love to do things with their hands. Always wanted to try pottery? Now is the time. Some studios are offering to send out lumps of clay and all the tools you might need to make an earthenware mug at home. An unwitting bonus is that working with clay is a soothing art form, perfect for calming anxieties and for testing a Taurus' endless reserves of patience and dedication.

GEMINI

Geminis thrive on company, so please think of them during our time of isolation. Your Gemini mates are sure to be the ones suggesting endless House Party and Zoom drinking sessions, sending iCal requests even though everyone in your friendship group has lost track of what day of the week it is entirely.

Geminis love culture, which means you'll probably find yourself seeking solace in a creative outlet that you might have skipped over in the past. If you've always wanted to read, now might be the time. Sure, it's 1215 pages long, but there's no time like a pandemic, right?

Similarly, if movies and television are more your thing, you might retreat into a multi-series rewatch you've always been meaning to tackle. Grey's Anatomy is oddly comforting, and with 17 seasons on Stan to work your way through, you'll never get bored.

Thanks to technology you don’t even need to leave the house to socialise. Picture: Getty.



CANCER

Cancers, it's your time to thrive. You love nothing more than being home, soaking in the bathtub and putting on face mask after face mask or giving yourself an elaborate, ombre manicure. Self care is your religion, which suits a star sign whose key characteristics are emotional intuitiveness, passion and creativity.

But self care isn't exactly a hobby, is it? When you've scraped the bottom of your mud mask pot, reach for the watercolours and sketch paper and try your hand at some art therapy. Cancer signs are brilliantly creative, and your inner Picasso or Matisse might be ready to make an entrance. Even a simple colouring in or activities book will suffice here. Anything to get the creative juices flowing.

LEO

Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Madonna are all famous Leos, which should give you an idea of what this star sign is like. Leos love glamour, luxury and being the centre of attention, are confident to a fault and never shy away from a confrontation. So do keep them in your thoughts during these trying, isolated times.

Chances are you Leos will be spending this period of quarantine exclusively on TikTok, where your dance routines and quick-cut makeover videos become instant, viral hits. Either that, or you'll start a YouTube channel or chart-topping podcast documenting your isolation diary. No quarantine is going to stop a Leo from seeing their name in lights.

VIRGO

Without the ritual and routine of work, Virgos might be feeling a bit adrift in these times of self-isolation. Still, Virgos love nothing more than a challenge, so instead of moping around in sweats, eating Nutella straight from the jar, you'll most likely be downloading a 30-day organisation calendar and allocating yourself a task for every day you're at home.

Attention Virgos: now is the time for that organisation project you’ve been meaning to get to. Image: Getty.

Some of these tasks might be simple Marie Kondo-esque bouts of organisation - decanting everything in the pantry into individual containers, labelled according to their contents; cleaning out your closet and rearranging the remains by season; colour-coding your bookshelves - but the real task of the month will be picking up a few online classes.

Virgos have downloaded Duolingo (you've always wanted to learn Swedish!) and have already signed up to the free "How To Be Happy" course offered online by Yale University. Hardworking, diligent and a perfectionist to your toes, Virgo signs will be coming out of this quarantine with a brand new skill.

LIBRA

If you can tear yourself away from scrolling, bug-eyed, through the videos of celebrities quarantined in their gorgeous, multi-million dollar mansions, Libras are going to be picking up the hobby of … home decoration.

Disguised as "doing their bit" for the economy by supporting local businesses, Libras will be spending their isolation redecorating their personal spaces with new purchases, paint jobs and craftwork. You can call it a quarantine-induced autumn cleaning if you want, but the fact of the matter is that Libras are taking this opportunity to make sure that their surroundings are as beautiful and soul-nourishing as possible. Home is certainly where the heart is.

SCORPIO

Of all the star signs, Scorpios are the most misunderstood. Believed to be dark, mysterious and vengeful, they're often given short-shrift by those who use the word Scorpio as a shortcut for an excess of drama.

The fact of the matter is that Scorpios are a little dark and mysterious, but in the best possible way. You love all things mystical, from meditation to astrology, and dedicate yourselves to hobbies with reckless, blind passion.

You'll probably find Scorpios spending their quarantine reading everything Susan Miller has ever written on the subject of the zodiac, unearthing a forgotten box of tarot cards and offering their friends readings via Zoom.

SAGITTARIUS

If anyone is going to come out of self-quarantine with a finished novel in their hands it's the Sagittarius signs among us. Straight-talking, open and full of talent, you throw yourselves into creative pursuits with the same kind of dedication that you would usually reserve for adventure-seeking and outdoor activities, which are sadly off the table for the time being.

Who knows? You just might come out of lockdown as the next Lena Dunham or J.K. Rowling. Picture: Getty.

Sagittarius signs love to write, whether it's fiction, non fiction, scripts, poetry, songs or even just really, really long emails to the ones you love. Chances are that you'll be spending isolation working on that screenplay you've always dreamt of writing or getting down the bones of your juicy page-turning thriller.

Writing in any form is the key here, even if it's just putting pen to paper and writing a long, detailed letter to a friend. Pen pals! They're back.

CAPRICORN

Are your Instagram feeds full of people labouring over pots of yeast and treating their sourdough starter like a cherished little baby? All those posts were probably made by Capricorns. Ambitious, regimented and goal-oriented, Capricorns love to set themselves a task and work through each step until completion. Which means that you're uniquely suited to become bread makers in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

You're not going to be caught on the hop without any yeast, flour or a sourdough starter either, oh no. While the rest of society laments that supermarket shelves have been ransacked of the ingredients required to make bread, you're rolling up your sleeves and preparing to bake. You bought the ingredients weeks ago online. You're also adequately stocked up on soap, toilet paper and hand sanitiser, though not in a stockpiling, hoarding kind of way. Just in an "I'm organised" way. The Capricorn way.

AQUARIUS

Two words: Animal Crossing. Aquarius signs are likely to have been Nintendo Switch and computer game aficionados before the coronavirus pandemic kicked off, but in times of quarantine and isolation you are really throwing yourself into Animal Crossing.

You know the video game in which you take on the role of a child character who wanders across their little corner of the customisable video game world as you go about completing tasks like fishing, fossil hunting and, um, collecting and bartering bells? You love it. You live for it. You're spending all your quarantine time playing Animal Crossing. And when you're not on Animal Crossing, you're rediscovering your love of The Sims. Thank god for computer games in a time of crisis.

PISCES

Everyone from Florence Pugh to Busy Philipps have shared Instagram videos of themselves dancing enthusiastically during their self-isolation and the Pisces signs among us might want to take note. Barred from doing your favourite thing - swimming in the ocean or a pool, unless you're lucky to have one of those to yourself at home - you might be able to find some joy in a midafternoon dance break.

As a water sign, Pisces love to dance. And you're good at it too - no awkward bopping to be seen here. If anyone is going to pull off a TikTok dance routine or manage to execute a perfectly choreographed dance break set to the latest Rihanna single, it's all you Pisces signs out there.