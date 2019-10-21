Isolated showers and gusty winds

Gladstone received about 9mm of rain over the weekend, missing out on larger falls across CQ.

Towns further west received up to 24mm of rain.

A Bureau of Meteorology spokeswoman said: “The most action was seen further south around Bundaberg, with some isolated totals getting up to that 25-50mm mark.”

The BoM predicted it would be a warm day again today, with northerly winds bringing slightly warmer temperatures.

“A southeasterly change will start to move up the coast during the day,” the spokeswoman said.

She said “things will start to get quite gusty along the coast” through the afternoon.

The bureau has issued a strong wind warning for the Capricorn Coast, for winds above 26 knots.

There is a small chance of isolated showers across the region, but totals are expected to reach only 5mm.

The bureau spokeswoman said “most people probably won’t see much rainfall”.