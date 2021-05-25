‘Isolate’: Urgent Macca’s virus alert

Highpoint shopping centre has been listed as a Covid-19 exposure site. Picture: NCA NewsWire / David Crosling

Victorian health authorities have revealed further exposure sites as part of Melbourne’s growing COVID cluster, including a major shopping centre and a McDonald’s.



The Department of Health on Tuesday afternoon listed five stores within the Highpoint shopping precinct in Maribyrnong where an infected person had visited.

Previously health authorities had only said that levels two and three at Highpoint had been exposed to the virus on may 20 between 5.15pm to 6.35pm.

It also listed a McDonald’s in Clifton Hill and a Chinese restaurant in the CBD as new exposure locations.



Anyone who visited the following is being urged to get tested and isolate until a result is received:

Smiggle Highpoint; level 3; 5.55pm – 6.30pm on May 20

Kidstuff Highpoint; level 2; 5.20pm-5.55pm on May 20

Ishka Highpoint; level 2; 5.45pm-6.45pm on May 20

Lush Cosmetics Highpoint; level 2; 6.05pm-6.35pm on May 20

Toyworld Highpoint; level 2; 5.30pm-6.20pm on May 20

Bamboo House, 47 Little Bourke St on May 21 between 11-11:50am

McDonald’s Clifton Hill on May 22 from 6-7pm.



It comes as a a further four people tested positive to the virus on Tuesday, bringing the cluster to nine cases.

Genomic sequencing has linked the outbreak to a Wollert case earlier this month.

“There are a number of other small, private or closed exposure sites which we are managing, that haven’t been published online,” Health Minister Martin Foley said.

“One is a small workplace of case number one, which reports only four contacts and all have tested negative.”

Around 10 public venues of significance were named as exposure sites this week, including multiple shopping centres, a Woolworths and a Nando’s.

But authorities remain concerned about commuters who travelled via train from Craigieburn to Southern Cross with the original Wollert case on May 7.

The infectious man caught a Craigieburn train to Southern Cross at 5.28pm before departing from Flinders St to Craigieburn at 11.05pm.

“I am concerned about the people that were on a crowded train on the Craigieburn line in the Wollert case,” chief health officer Brett Sutton said on Tuesday.

“There might still be cases from the train trip, they are probably not infectious, but it would be great to identify them.”

Tier 1 sites included the Jump! Swim School in Bundoora on May 21, Nando’s Epping on Dalton Rd on May 19, Woolworths Epping North on May 22 and Highpoint shopping centre in Maribyrnong on May 20.

Dozens of close contacts linked to the swim school are being tested as a matter of urgency.

Anyone who visited those locations during those times have been ordered to get tested immediately and isolate for 14 days regardless of the result.

Tier 2 sites included Futsal Brunswick on May 23, Epping North Shopping Centre on May 22, the House and Party store on May 22, Urban Diner Food Court at Pacific Epping Shopping Centre on May 23, Shell Coles Express Reservoir on May 18 and the B.T. Connor Reserve in Reservoir on May 21.

A raft of restrictions were reintroduced for residents in metropolitan Melbourne in an attempt to slow any potential spread.

The new restrictions include face masks to be worn indoors in all settings, with only five people allowed in homes and 30 for public gatherings.

