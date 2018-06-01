Menu
PARADISE: University of Queensland's Lauren Bailey is the star of a new advertising campaign aimed at luring international and interstate visitors to Heron Island.
Heron Island's natural experiences showcased to the world

Tegan Annett
by
1st Jun 2018 12:00 AM

AN EDUCATOR with a passion for nature and the Southern Great Barrier Reef is the face of an advertising campaign aimed at luring international and southern visitors to Heron Island.

A 90-second advertisement, produced by Tourism Events Queensland and Gladstone Area Promotion Development Limited, about the island 80km off Gladstone, was released globally this week.

The advertisement, aimed at attracting international and interstate visitors to escape the cold weather and enjoy Gladstone's mild weather, was originally planned to showcase HMAS Protector, the wreck synonymous with the island.

But GAPDL chief executive Darryl Branthwaite said their vision changed when they realised Lauren Bailey's passion for the island.

 

"It really encapsulates what Heron's all about, it's the nature, the trees, the birds and what you see when you duck your head underwater," Mr Branthwaite said.

"As it was filmed it evolved and Lauren's passion really came out with what the reef means to her."

He said the authenticity of the advertisement added to its charm, with Ms Bailey completely unscripted.

 

As images of the reef and aerial footage of the small island rolled through during the advertisement Ms Bailey said it was a "dream come true" to live and work there.

The ad, which cost about $40,000 to produce, will screen on social media and other digital channels.

"People are coming from all over the world to visit Heron," Mr Branthwaite said.

"It's about getting your feet wet and experiencing what's there ... it's nature at its finest because Heron Island hasn't had what was seen in the corals up north including the impacts from bleaching and the crown-of-thorns starfish."

Gladstone Observer

