Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

IMAGINE waking up to the gentle splashing of waves and chirping of birds. A balmy salty breeze coming through the open windows. You get up and go outside. The sand massaging your feet as you the sun prickles on your skin. You dive straight into the refreshing ocean.

The dream could come true as there are plenty of islands off the Queensland coast for sale.

Quoin Island - For the island weekender

Easy to access via ferry services from Gladstone three times per day lies an 11 acres freehold parcel of land on Quoin Island. For $2 million the north facing parcel could be yours. The undeveloped land has views of the best beaches within the Gladstone Harbour and its own private shell and sand gateway for a boat.

Blackbook Listing - Top exclusive secret retreat

An "income producing island retreat" hosting an exclusive number of guests is for sale with this secret tropical island in the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park.

Sellers are asking a lofty $25-30 million for this exclusive retreat.

Wedge Island - For the budget conscious

For the budget conscious there is an island bargain available. Wedge Island is 1km off Keppel Island and 5km of the Central Queensland cost is $495,000.

The Duke Group Archipelago - Not one island but THREE

Not one but three islands make up the Duke Group Archipelago 12 nautical miles south of Stanage Bay or 100 nautical miles south of Mackay.

The island has facilities for extended stays. For $12 million, why not spend up.