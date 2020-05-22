Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Bribie Island’s Ocean Beach is still closed due to coronavirus restrictions.
Health

Island’s attractions off limits despite restrictions easing

by Glenn Roberts
22nd May 2020 7:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

National Park facilities on Bribie Island will not reopen this weekend despite the opening of some other national parks as COVID-19 restrictions are eased.

Day-use, toilet and shower facilities, all camping facilities, walking tracks accessible for four-wheel drive or boat, swimming holes and the Ocean Beach have been closed since late March.

The Department of Environment and Science (DES) said these Bribie Island National Park and Recreation Area facilities and areas would stay closed until June 12 in line with Stage 2 of the Queensland Roadmap easing of restrictions.

"However, a final decision on the easing of these restrictions will be made by the Chief Health Officer," a DES spokeswoman said.

Walks accessible by two-wheel-drive vehicles such as Banksia Bicentennial bushwalks, Melaleuca Bicentennial bushwalks and Palm Grove Bicentennial bushwalks were not affected by the coronavirus closures.

Originally published as Island's attractions off limits despite COVID restrictions easing

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

bribie island coronavirus reopening restrictions

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone weather could break 20-year record

        premium_icon Gladstone weather could break 20-year record

        Weather Gladstone’s weather will feel more like Melbourne and Adelaide at this time of the year.

        ‘We can’t get fairer’: Council adopts new dog laws

        premium_icon ‘We can’t get fairer’: Council adopts new dog laws

        News Dogs will be allowed at more of the region’s beaches, but there will be new...

        Whales spotted off Gladstone coast earlier than usual

        premium_icon Whales spotted off Gladstone coast earlier than usual

        News National Parks have put a new viewing platform at Curtis Island which will be the...

        Former Labor man runs for One Nation

        premium_icon Former Labor man runs for One Nation

        News The union member will contest the seat of Gladstone.