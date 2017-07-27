26°
Island workers, Gladstone businesses benefit from $17m terminal

Tegan Annett
| 27th Jul 2017 4:52 PM
GRAND OPENING: GLNG and QGC yesterday officially opened their new marine operations terminal.
A NEW $17-million terminal has been dubbed as another milestone in ongoing relationship between major gas producers and Gladstone construction businesses.

Goldings Contractors, Bluewater Contracting and Cutuli Electrical spent the past 10 months building a marine terminal for QGC and Santos GLNG.

QGC workers now use the terminal, and within weeks Santos GLNG workers will depart from there to Curtis Island.

For Gladstone business Cutuli Electrical, the $17-million project was a chance to prove their capabilities.

Director Brett Lodding said the work allowed them to keep workers on during what would otherwise have been a slow period.

Mr Lodding said the project showed the seven-year-old business's progress since first opening as a home electrical-focused team.

"We could employ up to 20 guys because of this project ... There's not too many electrical businesses employing that number at the moment; usually they're laying people off," Mr Lodding said.

QGC asset manager Peter Norman said during yesterday's official opening of the terminal that over the life of the two LNG plants, the terminal will be used millions of times.

"We're going to test you Golding, on just how robust this is," Mr Norman said.

"Already people are saying it's a delight to use this wharf, comparing to QC1."

Mr Norman said they looked forward to working with the three Gladstone businesses in future projects.

The new terminal will be used by GLNG and QGC for their passenger ferries and transportation of materials and equipment to and from Curtis Island.

Santos GLNG GMr Brenton Hawlin, Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher and QGC asset manager Peter Norman.
The work also gave a relief to Bluewater Contracting, with four of its employees completing the plumbing over four months.

In the past year, director Geoff Hinz said the business had looked to other cities like Bundaberg and Rockhampton for work.

"We were the first ones here and the last ones to leave ... It was a nice job," he said.

Santos GLNG's General Manager Downstream Operations, Brenton Hawtin, said the new terminal was an example of the ongoing collaboration between the LNG projects on Curtis Island.

"We are proud of our significant contribution to the Gladstone community through jobs and ongoing investments, and we look forward to continuing to play a major role in the local economy for many years to come."

Inspecting the final result of the , Gladstone Region Mayor Matt Burnett commended Goldings.

"Not too long ago we were referred to as Goldings Regional Council, not because we gave everything to Goldings, but because of the quality of work," Mr Burnett said.

"When a million people go through here they'll know it's top quality work because that's what you get from Gladstone-based businesses like these."

Gladstone Observer

curtis island gladstoneindustry qgc santos

