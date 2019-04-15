Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Keswick Island will be under new ownership once the lease transfer is completed.
Keswick Island will be under new ownership once the lease transfer is completed. Cheryl Eagers
Environment

Island sale moves forward

Zizi Averill
by
15th Apr 2019 10:57 AM | Updated: 12:58 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE sale of an island 32km off Mackay's coast has been approved by the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

The transfer of the lease over Keswick Island from Edward Dawson-Damer to Sydney-based Chinese investors Greaton has received State Government consent, however, a DNRME spokesperson said the transfer had not yet been completed.

The department could not give a timeframe for when this would be finalised.

"Settlement dates for the transfer of leases are a matter for the current lessee and purchaser," the spokesperson said.

"DNRME expects the lease conditions to be abided by," they said.

More to come. 

department of natural resources department of natural resources mines and energy dnrme edward dawson-damer greaton keswick island mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    premium_icon 'Let's do it': A new brew at Boyne Plaza

    Business 'We'll offer an atmosphere that you can come down, relax and have a chat'

    Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    premium_icon Country music campout attracts huge crowd for 8th year

    Community Huge turnout for country music campout.

    Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

    premium_icon Business breakfasts begin with marketing forum

    News The 90-minute session will focus on tips and advice for businesses

    • 15th Apr 2019 1:59 PM
    Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    premium_icon Parents feel 'blessed' son was busted with drugs

    News 'When he was caught, it scared the pants off him'.