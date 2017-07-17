25°
News

Island resort leader in renewable energy

Tegan Annett
| 17th Jul 2017 4:30 AM
Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo Contributed
Lady Elliot Island, on the Great Barrier Reef. Photo Contributed Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

DROPPING its diesel fuel usage by more than 90% and installing 475 solar panels has made Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort a leader in climate action.

The resort is now considered an Ecotourism Australia Climate Action leader.

Its transition to renewable energy was spearheaded in 2008 by the construction of a hybrid solar power station.

Since then, spending about $1 million on solar investments and station upgrades, additional solar panels and ongoing energy efficiency efforts, the system has reduced the resort's use of diesel fuel from over 500 litres to less than 70 litres a day and lifted its renewable energy usage to 80%.

You may also be interested in:

Top 11 places to watch the sunset in Gladstone

It has a goal of 100% renewable energy target by 2020.

It also has a carbon offset program to offset carbon emissions from flights to and from the island.

"We ensure to educate our guests on how to enjoy the island's fragile ecosystem with minimal impact and are proud that our island team are happy to share their knowledge about renewable technologies as we continue to introduce and expand sustainable initiatives,” owners Amy and Peter Gash said.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  gladstone region great barrier reef lady elliot island eco resort

$59 FLIGHTS: 7-day launch sale for flights out of Gladstone

$59 FLIGHTS: 7-day launch sale for flights out of Gladstone

ALLIANCE Airlines is celebrating its arrival at the Gladstone Airport today by offering "launch flights” of $59 one way for its Gladstone to Brisbane...

Mum told: "Your son passed away five minutes ago."

Andrew Vesey-Brown with daughter Ruby

"He would walk into a room and light it up," mum says of stabbed son.

Forgotten: Injured CQ miners in rehab left in painful limbo

LEAVE DENIED: Yeppoon man Darren Brown injured his elbow at work at Cook Colliery Mine on January 3,2016, while working in a confined space with his arm operating at a 'weird angle' as he tightened bolts. He is due to fly to Brisbane in August to see a specialist as he still undergoes rehabilitation.

Injured Cook Colliery mine workers have been left in painful limbo.

What's next for Flynn's O'Dowd, one year after election

Federal member for Flynn, Ken O'Dowd.

What to expect next from O'Dowd.

Local Partners

Overgrown property at West Gladstone receives stern notice

A property is so overgrown Gladstone Regional Council will mow the land and charge the costs back to the owners if nothing is done

REVEALED: Which clubs grabbed a share of gambling funds

MP Glenn Butcher announced the 13 Gladstone community groups who will share in $235,687 of the Gambling Community Benefit Fund.

13 Gladstone region organisations will receive grants of up to $35k

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Athlete faces tough new obstacle on TV

Olympic gymnast Larrissa Miller tackling the tough course.

She's no stranger to stepping outside of her comfort zone

Snowy Stanthorpe fun this weekend

SNOW MUCH FUN: Take the family to Snowflakes in Stanthorpe this weekend.

Stanthorpe will transform into a vibrant winter wonderland

Online fundraiser for prison escapee falls flat

Online fundraiser for "Australia's most loveable fugitive", prison escapee Shaun Davidson, raises just $60 of $50k target

‘Man babies’ can’t accept Dr Who shake-up

Jodie Whittaker will be the new Doctor Who. Supplied by BBC Australia.

JODIE Whittaker will become the first woman to play the Time Lord.

Mary Poppins Returns: Our first proper look at Emily Blunt

The much-loved Disney classic is returning to the big screen with a new cast.

The most action-packed teaser for Mary Poppins Returns is here

INXS singer's daughter to inherit millions as she turns 21

Tiger Lily Hutchence turns 21 on July 22. Picture: Supplied

THE once-shy daughter of Paula Yates and Michael Hutchence grows up

Disney has finally revealed the cast of Aladdin

Disney reveals cast for live action remake of Aladdin

Disney unveiled the main stars

Ninja Warrior: Nine slammed for disqualifying deaf ninja

Cashion was gutted when he realised he was outed on a technicality.

The honeymoon is over for Nine's Ninja Warrior

Missing pieces in GoT you must know

Everything you need to know about Game of Thrones before season 7.

WINTER is here, bringing with it the new season of Game of Thrones.

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $349,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

Fantastic Opportunity to Secure an Inner City Unit - Must See!

Unit 1/24 Kent Street, Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 NOW $99,500

Tired of paying rent and want to secure your first property? Well this fantastic inner city unit is a great option in the current market and will not last long so...

Your Hillside Hideaway Awaits ...

9 Mahogany Court, New Auckland 4680

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to be appointed Marketing Agents for this great family home that boasts the winning combination of a quiet elevated cul-de-sac...

Deceased Estate Must Be Sold!

274 Auckland Street, South Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 Auction 5th...

Raine and Horne Gladstone is proud to present to market for the first time in several decades this cosy weatherboard cottage that will afford you the opportunity...

HOME RENOVATORS DREAM

6/45 O'Connell Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

Although the unit needs renovating it is not beyond becoming a fabulous investment property once renovations have been completed. A solid, two bedroom unit with...

SELLERS RELOCATING...PRESENTATION PERFECT...IDEAL FOR THE FAMILY

4A Carinya Drive, Clinton 4680

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Here is your opportunity to secure this immaculate home offering plenty of space for the whole family to enjoy. Sitting high on the elevated block with a secure...

EVERYTHING AT YOUR DOOR STEP

14 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 1 1 $265,000

What a location! With a Primary and a High school less than 100 metres at either end of this street, this is a great location and a solid family home. Sometimes...

A PLEASANT SURPRISE

6 Carnegie Court, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $349,000

Nicely designed home and with the variation in the roof line, this is a stand out property. Positioned on a large block of land, there is a multitude of options...

TUCKED AWAY - A QUIET LOCATION

8 Solonika Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $219,000

This is a sweet home, it's low set and its brick - perfect for a couple with a small pet. If you don't want the hassle of mowing or maintaining a large block then...

DESIGNER HOME WITH ALL THE EXTRA&#39;S

69 Koowin Drive, Kirkwood 4680

House 4 2 2 $459,000

This designer property more than meets the demands of the discerning buyer with the best in contemporary style, comfort and livability. Built by local builder...

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living

The prices that will never be repeated

For Sale sign

Only five out of 19 lots remain at the Chapple St Business Park

New era for stunning historic Rocky venue

St Aubins Village, West Rockhampton.

St Aubins Village reopens to the public after years of closure.

Cashed-up investors driving Ipswich's luxury housing market

SOLD: Elia Youssef bought a home on Hilton Drive Camira for $830,000.

New wave of interstate investors and young super savers in town

All eyes on Highton Ct auction

BUDERIM BEAUTY: A four-bedroom, two-bathroom house at 11 Highton Ct, Buderim, goes to auction Saturday at 11am with Stewart Property.

Immaculate Buderim home in tightly-held court attracts interest

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!