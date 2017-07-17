Island resort leader in renewable energy

DROPPING its diesel fuel usage by more than 90% and installing 475 solar panels has made Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort a leader in climate action.

The resort is now considered an Ecotourism Australia Climate Action leader.

Its transition to renewable energy was spearheaded in 2008 by the construction of a hybrid solar power station.

Since then, spending about $1 million on solar investments and station upgrades, additional solar panels and ongoing energy efficiency efforts, the system has reduced the resort's use of diesel fuel from over 500 litres to less than 70 litres a day and lifted its renewable energy usage to 80%.

It has a goal of 100% renewable energy target by 2020.

It also has a carbon offset program to offset carbon emissions from flights to and from the island.

"We ensure to educate our guests on how to enjoy the island's fragile ecosystem with minimal impact and are proud that our island team are happy to share their knowledge about renewable technologies as we continue to introduce and expand sustainable initiatives,” owners Amy and Peter Gash said.