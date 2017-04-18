Islamic Society welcomes council approval for Islamic Centre

DEVELOPMENT APPROVED: The Islamic symbol of the star and crescent.

THE PRESIDENT of the Islamic Society of Gladstone says today's decision by the council to grant development approval to the Gladstone Islamic Centre proves Australia, and especially the Gladstone region, is an "inclusive society".

"It does neither discriminate (against) any person or a group based on religion or ethnicity, nor (does) it pay heed to any baseless propaganda," Mohammad Uddin said.

Mr Uddin said the Muslim community was very excited by the council's decision regarding the development.

"We are planning to arrange an 'Islamic Open Day' soon to clarify any further queries people may have about Islam and (the) Gladstone Muslim community," he said.

LISTEN | Mayor Matt Burnett on the lack of objections to Islamic services already conducted in Gladstone: