Islamic Society president calls for 'mutual trust' on Islamic Centre

Andrew Thorpe
| 28th Mar 2017 11:00 AM Updated: 11:39 AM
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre on Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre on Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School. Gladstone Regional Council

THE PRESIDENT of the Islamic Society of Gladstone has called on the community to work with his organisation to overcome concerns about a proposed Islamic Centre at Toolooa.

Responding to concerns over the proposed development, Mohammad Uddin said people campaigning against the development were "entitled" to embark on that campaign.

"We say to (them) we can work together through dialogue, mutual trust and respect," he said.

"We are happy to address any concerns that Gladstone residents may have.

"There is no legitimate reason for the wider Gladstone population to be afraid of this development."

Yesterday was the last day submissions to Gladstone Regional Council on the proposed development would be considered properly made.

But a council spokeswoman said comments received after the deadline would still be considered in its assessment.

"Out of courtesy to the community council will consider not properly made submissions when we do our assessment," the spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said people or groups who made submissions after the deadline would not have appeal rights should the development progress.

Mr Uddin said the Islamic Society had a "deep sense of trust" in the people of the Gladstone region.

"We are sure the Gladstone Regional Council will treat our application as it would do to all other applications," he said.

But he said some of the opposition to the development stemmed from racism.

"If you are opposing an Islamic Centre just because it is to do with Muslims then this is (a) pure form of racism," he said.

"Such groups display a very limited understanding of Islam and it is sad that these groups then sway (their) followers by disinformation... primarily based on race and religion.

"There is enough hate already on the planet, let's start by spreading some goodness."

Mr Uddin said some members of the local Muslim community had experienced some form of racism, more so in the recent past than ever before.

"Because Islam is a religion that is very visual through (the) hijab... it is a perfect target for modern racism," he said.

"A true Australian understands that we all come from different backgrounds and can come together in harmony, to contribute and build a better society, like the majority of Muslims (are) already doing in Gladstone."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!