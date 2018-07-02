Islamic Society of Gladstone celebrates end of Ramadan

OPEN DAY: Kids were catered for at the even with activities including face painting and a jumping castle.

GLADSTONE'S Islamic community came together on Saturday to celebrate Eid, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holiday was marked with a feast at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, alongside an Open Day hosted by the Islamic Society of Gladstone.

Activities on offer included face-painting and a jumping castle, as well as Quranic readings and the chance for women and girls to try on a hijab.

Islamic Society of Gladstone president Mohammed Uddin praised the turnout for the event, but said he had had hoped for more people from the wider community to attend.

"We want more people from the rest of the community, so they can ask questions about Islam, about Muslims," Mr Uddin said.

He said those who had attended had asked about the prophet Muhammad, Ramadan, and cultural differences when it came to the hijab and women shaking hands with men.