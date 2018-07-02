Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OPEN DAY: Kids were catered for at the even with activities including face painting and a jumping castle.
OPEN DAY: Kids were catered for at the even with activities including face painting and a jumping castle. Andrew Thorpe
Community

Islamic Society of Gladstone celebrates end of Ramadan

Andrew Thorpe
by
2nd Jul 2018 4:30 AM

GLADSTONE'S Islamic community came together on Saturday to celebrate Eid, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

The holiday was marked with a feast at Gladstone Entertainment Convention Centre, alongside an Open Day hosted by the Islamic Society of Gladstone.

Activities on offer included face-painting and a jumping castle, as well as Quranic readings and the chance for women and girls to try on a hijab.

Islamic Society of Gladstone president Mohammed Uddin praised the turnout for the event, but said he had had hoped for more people from the wider community to attend.

"We want more people from the rest of the community, so they can ask questions about Islam, about Muslims," Mr Uddin said.

He said those who had attended had asked about the prophet Muhammad, Ramadan, and cultural differences when it came to the hijab and women shaking hands with men.

Related Items

eid gladstone entertainment covnvention centre gladstone religion islam islamic society of gladstone ramadan
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Reckless car thieves still on the run

    UPDATE: Reckless car thieves still on the run

    News Police are urging people to take care on the roads, not to approach the vehicle and to call Triple Zero (000) if they spot it.

    No more biff: Sergeant named chair of league judiciary

    No more biff: Sergeant named chair of league judiciary

    News Wayne Butcher cracking down on bad behaviour on and off the field.

    O'Dowd to face pre-selection challenge later this month

    O'Dowd to face pre-selection challenge later this month

    Politics Party members are set to vote on their nominee over three days.

    Agnes Water and 1770 give plastic straws the flick

    Agnes Water and 1770 give plastic straws the flick

    News Businesses almost unanimously support the environmental measure.

    Local Partners