Islamic Centre takes next step in approval process

Declan Cooley
| 28th Feb 2017 11:21 AM
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

THE Islamic Society of Gladstone's proposed development of an Islamic Centre at Toolooa has reached the final stage before councillors meet to decide on the project's fate.

The Islamic Society lodged a development application to build the Islamic Centre three weeks ago and today moved to publicly notify the community, which is standard for any proposed development.

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

Public notification stage was part of the application process and provides an opportunity for anyone to make a submission for or against the proposed Islamic Centre.

The public notification comment period has to run for 15 business days. This will be between March 1-24.

When the council received the application on February 7 it then had 10 business days to request any further information to assess the application.

IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.
IN THE MAKING: The Gladstone Regional Council have received a development application for the construction of an Islamic Centre Anson Cl, near Toolooa State High School.

The Islamic Society would have also had to wait to receive an "information request” or a "no information request” from the State Government before moving to publicly notify the community.

After the public notification stage the application for the Islamic Centre will move into the "decision stage” where a formal assessment will be made against the council's planning scheme, including the consideration of any issues raised by the public.

In its 290 page development application to build the Islamic Centre, the Islamic Society of Gladstone outlined that it hoped to build the place of worship at 4 Anson Cl at Toolooa.

In its application the Islamic Society said the centre would "not unduly affect the amenity and environmental qualities of the locality”.

The proposed design of the centre would "reflect more traditional design principles”.

"Note the proposed place of worship does not include a minaret (ie. tower) as worshippers typically use a service such as their mobile phones or the 'salat pager', which sends a reminder to the worshipper's pager as prayer times approach,” the application reads.

"No amplified call to prayer is proposed as part of this development.

"The only amplified call to prayer or sermons (during Friday prayers and Eid prayers) are only confined within the walls of the prayer area.”

If successful, the Islamic Centre would be open to the public and would hold workshops so members can interact with the community.

Gladstone Observer

