Isabella just wants to help cure cancer

SHAVING FOR GREAT CAUSE: Isabella Howard, 13, shaved her head to raise funds for cancer research. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

SHAVING FOR GREAT CAUSE: Isabella Howard, 13, shaved her head to raise funds for cancer research. PICTURE: Nick Kossatch

TANNUM SANDS teenager Isabella Howard has sacrificed her here for a great cause.

A year after the 13-year-old BITS Saints AFL junior had raised more than $400 to Variety so that wigs could be provided for cancer patients, she shaved her head to raise money for the Leukaemia Foundation World's Greatest Shave.

"My motive to donate my hair was to help girls have a wig with real hair," Isabella said.

"It was an added bonus to be able to raise over $400 to the Leukaemia Foundation and have some fun with my friends who also shaved their hair."

Sadly, Isabella has had some family and friends who have had cancer.

When older, she wants to be involved in cancer fundraising.

I don't think I want to be a scientist or doctor, but would really like to work in an organization that raises money and donates money to these sort of causes," Isabella said.

She also has another passion and that is Aussie Rules but games are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I really hope we get to play some of the 2020 season," she said.

This year would have been Isabella's eighth season at BITS and she played in last year's under-13 premiership team.

Big brother Grady Howard has helped Isabella with her footy.

"Grady does try and give me tips with my game. Some of them are not that helpful but I appreciate him wanting to help me," she said.

RELATED STORY: TICKLED PINK: Students rally for breast cancer awareness

RELATED STORY: Huge turnout for pink ribbon breakfast