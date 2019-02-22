Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Mitch Creek chipped in with 12 points and five assists.
Mitch Creek chipped in with 12 points and five assists.
Basketball

Boomers show off strength in depth with big win

by AAP
22nd Feb 2019 8:15 AM

Australia officially clinched top spot in their qualifying group for this year's FIBA World Cup as a much-changed side eased past Kazakhstan 81-60 at the Saryarka Velodrome Arena in Astana.

Isaac Humphries led the way with a team-high haul of 17 points and seven rebounds as the Boomers, who have already reached the World Cup in China later this year, claimed another impressive Group F win with one game still to come in the last window of Asian qualifying against Iran (1.30am EDT) on Monday.

Ten players made their Boomers debut on the night with 11 hitting the scoreboard, but it was Mitch Creek of NBA G League outfit Long Island Nets who was chief support to Humphries, contributing 12 points and five assists.

Kazakhstan opened with two quick three-pointers but Tom Wilson (eight points, six rebounds) and Jock Landale bagged their first international points to calm the visitors' nerves before Humphries came off the bench to plunder eight points in just four minutes.

 

Former Kings star Isaac Humphries turned in on in Kazakhstan.
Former Kings star Isaac Humphries turned in on in Kazakhstan.

After Tim Coenraad landed from outside the arc to give Australia a seven-point edge at quarter-time, Humphries moved into double-figures in the second period before a Creek three-pointer gave Australia a double-digit lead.

Kazakhstan's Anthony Clemmons helped cut the deficit to six but the Boomers soon re-established their dominance through a Wilson drive, with Coenraad adding a three-pointer.

Australia's defence was also impressive, holding the hosts to eight points for the third period while Lucas Walker (eight points) and Landale (10 points, five rebounds) kept the scoreboard ticking over in the final period as Harry Froling and Daniel Grida carded their first Boomers points.

More Stories

boomers isaac humphries kazakhstan world cup
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    premium_icon The hot five items to purchase from Kmart

    News These items can be purchased at Kmart Gladstone when it reopens on Saturday

    Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    premium_icon Mine worker in Moranbah tragedy has been identified

    News Anglo American has confirmed the mine worker's identity.

    Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    premium_icon Talk highlights need for sensible clean energy transition

    News Clean energy presentation held at Gladstone Bowls Club.

    'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    premium_icon 'Very disappointing': Boutique fights off closure rumours

    News Owner says rumours are not a joke and can be harmful to business.

    • 22nd Feb 2019 10:00 AM