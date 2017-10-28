Is your life impacted by a problem drinker?

IT STARTS WITH YOU: Al-Anon focuses on the individual, it provides a place to share your story.

GLADSTONE woman Susan* didn't realise until she was about 20 that her mother had a drinking problem.

"I thought everybody brought home 20-litre jerry cans of sherry,” she said with a laugh.

After her mother had a stint in rehab, Susan began a drifting life, seeking novelty and adventure, never staying in the same spot long, until she found herself, at 33, in Gladstone.

"I didn't want to leave, I really liked it,” she said.

Staying put caused her a different kind of stress, but it was at this time she picked up a book about Al-Anon, a support group for family members of problem drinkers.

"My mother was still very affected by alcohol, she was very controlling and so I went to an (Al-Anon) meeting,” she said.

"My mother and I used to have two-hour screaming matches on the phone - my mother accusing me of doing all these terrible things and me defending myself.”

"But someone in Al-Anon said to me, 'you don't have to listen to that, you don't have to let someone abuse you'.

"So the next time it started, I said to my mother, 'Mum I'm going to hang up now but I love you.”

Susan realised, "as long as I was courteous, I could say any thing to my mother.”

It took two years before her mother was OK with Al-Anon supporting Susan.

It was Al-Anon, Susan said, that helped her build a positive relationship with her mother.

"The beauty of Al-Anon, is it teaches you how to have a healthy relationship with other people, even problem drinkers.” she said.

"I could have rejected my mother completely, I went from being controlled, to accepting her as she was, and deciding my boundaries.”

Her mother has since passed away, but Susan spent a lot of time with her in her final years, boundaries firmly in place.

Jennifer*, also a Gladstone woman, met her husband of 30 years in a pub.

"If you meet someone in a pub, chances are they've got a drinking problem. It didn't take a rocket scientist to figure that one out,” she said.

She came from a family of problem drinkers and was aware her partner had a problem with alcohol when she married him.

She found herself visiting bars and pubs in the middle of the night, searching for her husband.

"I'd ask him how many drinks he'd had,” she said. "He'd always had 'two drinks', then he would get angry. He'd storm out of the house. I was often alone and when I wasn't alone, I was arguing with him about 'two drinks'

"The idea of packing up and leaving didn't make sense to Jennifer, she loved her husband. But she knew he needed help.

"I actually dragged my husband to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting to fix him,” she said

She intended to wait in the to car to make sure he actually stayed at the meeting.

"But an Al-Anon meeting was right next door at the same time and the lovely ladies invited me in.”

The Al-Anon support group gave her some lightning-bolt advice.

"You can't fix this person but you can change yourself.”

From that moment onwards I decided to stop worrying about what he was doing and make my life better,” Jennifer said.

"It had an immediate effect. I stopped asking that question, 'how many drinks have you had?' As soon as I stopped asking the question, he didn't have to become defensive and he stopped leaving the house.”

Jennifer and her husband are still together, but, she says she has no idea if he drinks or not.

"It's no longer relevant in my life,” she said.

"There are moments when I wonder, but I don't ask. He knows that I'm not going to ask. He's a grown adult male.”

Jennifer credits Al-Anon with helping her reach this point.

"It hasn't been easy, but Al-Anon helped me find a way to love and care for the man that I married without being affected by his addiction,” she said.

*Names have been changed to preserve anonymity.

THE Gladstone Al Anon groups meet each week on Wednesdays in the morning and evening. Phone central Australia-wide number for times and venues: 1300 252 666