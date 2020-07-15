Is this your ring? Wedding band found at Gladstone car wash

MISSING THIS?: Starwash automatic car wash manager Luke Else said this men’s gold wedding band was found in the dog wash last weekend.

A GLADSTONE car wash owner is on a hunt for the owner of a wedding band which was found last weekend.

After a routine clean of the facility’s dog wash, the gold band, with a distinct inscription on its inside, was discovered by Starwash manager Luke Else.

“Basically if they can state what the inside inscription says that is obviously going to get the right person I guess,” Mr Else said.

Lost property is not something the experienced car wash owner is unfamiliar with.

“We find a lot of mats, like floor mats from vehicles, and also in our vacuum cleaners we do get a lot of things sucked up through there,” Mr Else said.

He said that in the past the business had found and returned a couple of rings to their owners, and was hopeful of following suit with this latest find.

“There has been a grandma’s lost ring, which was handed down through their family, it was bloody nice for the ring to be found and returned to the owner,” Mr Else said.

“Obviously someone has paid a bit of money for it, I have done the same for my partner and gotten her an engagement ring so I know how much they do cost.”

“I do hope this comes out as a happy ending.”

Mr Else prompted the owner of the wedding band to attend the Starwash automatic car wash at 6 French Street and provide a description of it before receiving it back.

“It is waiting to be found, we look at it every day and if someone is out there that has used the dog wash in the last week, drop by and collect it,” Mr Else said.