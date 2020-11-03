Menu
Abandoned vessel Worry Knot on low tide
Is this your boat? ‘Abandoned’ vessel to be seized

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@news.com.au
3rd Nov 2020 3:14 PM
A NOTICE has been filed to seize and remove an abandoned vessel south of Rockhampton.

Maritime Safety Queensland has filed the notice for the vessel which is about 10m long, steel hulled with a ¾ cabin, named “Worry Knot”.

Connors Creek is located to the south of Port Alma.
It is currently located at the southern end of Connors Creek, Rockhampton at position 23° 41.251’S and 150° 56.146’ E.

The shipping inspector believes the ship is “abandoned property”.

Worry Knot on 4.3 metre tide.
The owner is to attend in person to the Maritime Safety Queensland office at Gladstone by 4pm on November 20, otherwise it may be seized and removed.

If the owner does not come forward, the vessel may be sold at public auction or removed.

