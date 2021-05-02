Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
B&Z Refrigeration Solutions' new Portable ULT Vaccine Freezer. PIC: Contributed
B&Z Refrigeration Solutions' new Portable ULT Vaccine Freezer. PIC: Contributed
Breaking

Is this the solution to transporting COVID vaccine?

Lachlan Berlin
2nd May 2021 1:00 PM

A Queensland team may have developed the solution for transporting COVID vaccines across Australia at their required temperatures.

Innovators have developed a Portable ULT Vaccine Freezer which can drop down to -80C and can be transported via any main transport method, including cars and aeroplanes.

B&Z Refrigeration Solutions general manager Zane Borg said a team of three, including one Rockhampton-based designer and two from overseas, had been developing the coolers since the pandemic hit Australian shores in March 2020.

B&Z Refrigeration Solutions' new Portable ULT Vaccine Freezer. PIC: Contributed
B&Z Refrigeration Solutions' new Portable ULT Vaccine Freezer. PIC: Contributed

 

They've been working out of Brisbane, developing the freezers with the hopes of using them to transport the Pfizer vaccine into regional areas.

"It took several months of them working together, using basically different bits of technology they'd sort of come up with themselves," Mr Borg said.

"They put their heads together and came up with this product."

Mr Borg said there was essentially no maintenance involved and the freezer had a really long and effective life.

"We'd really love to see it as part of the rollout plan," he said.

"I think the actual performance of the product speaks for itself."

The vaccine freezer will run on both AC and DC power and can run on battery and plugged in, making it easy to transport at the required temperature.

According to the Australian Government Department of Health, the Pfizer vaccine needs to be stored between -90C and -60C in the long-term, with storage between -25C and -15C being permitted for up to two weeks.

The Pfizer vaccine can only be stored at domestic refrigerator temperatures (2C - 8C) for up to five days, only 12 hours of which can be used for transport.

The developers are talking to the state and federal governments about looking into these new freezers for the vaccine rollout.

B&Z Refrigeration Solutions' new Portable ULT Vaccine Freezer. PIC: Contributed
B&Z Refrigeration Solutions' new Portable ULT Vaccine Freezer. PIC: Contributed
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        Premium Content Gladstone women improving at Hockey Queensland Championship

        News Catch all of the action from the Hockey Queensland Championships at Toowoomba live here.

        Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        Premium Content Child in serious condition after pedestrian incident

        News Paramedics responded to reports of an injured child following a pedestrian vs car...

        Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        Premium Content Anglers chase $400k plus in prizes at Boyne Tannum Hookup

        News See Friday’s results from the Boyne Tannum Hookup, Australia’s biggest family...

        Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        Premium Content Legendary musician Troy Cassar-Daley to rock 1770 Festival

        News Troy Cassar-Daley has won 37 Golden Guitar Awards and has just released his 11th...