Is this the cutest shark you've ever seen?

IT'S ONE of the first lessons people are taught when they go to a beach in Australia - always swim between the flags.

But this weekend, it wasn't swimmers outside the flags that grabbed Agnes Water surf lifesaver's and beach-goers' attention.

It was a tiny Graceful Shark who had unwittingly adhered to the age-old rule and taken a dip between the two red and yellow flags.

Digital media officer Saira Manns told The Observer Graceful sharks (also known as the Queensland sharks) are born in January and February, making this the prime time for them to be swimming around the Agnes area.

"The shark in the photo was reported to lifeguards, who herded it to shallow water and then relocated it further up the beach well away from swimmers and all was well," she said.

After the encounter, Surf Life Saving Queensland took to social media and shared a picture they snapped of lifeguard Guy Holling holding the little shark.

"Lifeguards herded him to shallow water and relocated him up the beach away from swimmers, where he could continue on his merry way nice and safe," the post read.