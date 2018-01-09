Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Is this the cutest shark you've ever seen?

Surf Life Saving Queensland
Sarah Steger
by

IT'S ONE of the first lessons people are taught when they go to a beach in Australia - always swim between the flags.

But this weekend, it wasn't swimmers outside the flags that grabbed Agnes Water surf lifesaver's and beach-goers' attention.

It was a tiny Graceful Shark who had unwittingly adhered to the age-old rule and taken a dip between the two red and yellow flags.

Digital media officer Saira Manns told The Observer Graceful sharks (also known as the Queensland sharks) are born in January and February, making this the prime time for them to be swimming around the Agnes area.

"The shark in the photo was reported to lifeguards, who herded it to shallow water and then relocated it further up the beach well away from swimmers and all was well," she said.

After the encounter, Surf Life Saving Queensland took to social media and shared a picture they snapped of lifeguard Guy Holling holding the little shark.

"Lifeguards herded him to shallow water and relocated him up the beach away from swimmers, where he could continue on his merry way nice and safe," the post read.

Topics:  agnes water editors picks shark surf life saving queensland

Gladstone Observer
Head-on crash no cause for red light cameras, police say

Head-on crash no cause for red light cameras, police say

A Gladstone taxi driver of almost 13 years has called out for authorities to consider installing red light cameras in the region after he was hit head on by van

'DEVASTATING': Disaster victims hold breath at BoM January forecast

OVER THE TOP: Awoonga Dam as it spilled over last year when the water level was about 5.5m over the spillway.

This year, we could receive more than the average number of cyclones

ALWAYS ON CALL: Heartfelt thanks to Agnes paramedics

A man has been shot in an incident at Carrara this afternoon.

WHEN tragedy strikes the Agnes Water region it is the five c

Local hero still going strong at 90

Val Peever turned 90 on January 1, 2018, and has been volunteering at Blue Care Gladstone for 38 years.

Blue Care volunteer Val Peever has just celebrated her 90th birthday

Local Partners