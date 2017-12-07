Is this the coolest class in school?

SURF'S UP: Cruz Ryan showing his stuff at Agnes Water where the Discovery Surfing Academy will be based from next year.

SURFING at school - yep it's a thing dudes.

Discovery Christian College, at Agnes Water, will begin the Discovery Surfing Academy next year, one of only a handful in the country.

Teacher James Osborne, a keen surfer himself, is the man behind it.

"We have some really talented surfers and we want to promote and celebrate them,” he said.

"We want to show them the pathways in surfing - not just competition, but the wider industry.”

Mr Osborne said it was a good way to keep kids motivated in school.

"The Discovery Christian College community is blessed with many talented and passionate surfers,” he said.

"Our surfing students have achieved some notable success already within the school surfing context and beyond.”

The Academy will be well placed as one of only several schools nationwide providing integrated surf coaching and tuition.

The program aims to provide students surf training and coaching for both long and short board disciplines, support to enter and compete in School Surfing contests and regional contests, and enrichment programs for experience and qualifications in surf coaching, surf lifesaving, shaping as well as health and wellbeing.

Entry into the program will be based on surfing ability and individual merits of students.

Mr Osborne said the cap would be 21 for the first year, with the potential for growth. Interested students can phone the school on 4974 7336.