23°
News

Is this the breakthrough on power prices we've been waiting for?

6th Aug 2017 9:05 AM
Power poles and wires. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate
Power poles and wires. Photo Trevor Veale / Coffs Coast Advocate Trevor Veale

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHEN shadow federal treasurer Chris Bowen arrived in Rockhampton on Tuesday, little did he expect the consequential chain of events that would take place, potentially breaking the stalemate over Australia's energy future.

That may be the result after Mr Bowen and Treasurer Scott Morrison both expressed a desire to "meet in the middle” to deliver national certainty on energy policy.

"Arguably our most important task in the coming year is delivering a fair outcome on energy policy that puts downward pressure on electricity prices,” Mr Morrison said after hearing Labor's peace offer.

The potential breakthrough started with an interview with Mr Bowen at the Bulletin's office on Tuesday.

Mr Bowen had heard many tales from families and businesses burdened by the high price of electricity.

He said because 75% of electricity generation in Australia was coming to the end of its natural life and needed to be replaced over the next 15 years, it was creating a huge problem.

"The most efficient, quickest replacement has to be brought online and at the moment there's just no policy certainty,” Mr Bowen said.

"Hence us saying we are prepared to walk away from our preferred policy position to get bi-partisanship so you get policy stability.”

Mr Bowen said the government's major review of the energy sector - called the Finkel review -was an imperfect plan for the future of the National Electricity Market.

"We don't think the policy recommendations from the Finkel review are perfect. Far from it, it falls short of what we think is the ideal policy solution but it's a hell of a lot closer than where we are now,” he said.

"So we say, 'Well why don't we sit down with the government and say we'll sign onto Finkel'., we don't think it's perfect.

"You don't think Finkel's perfect but you sign on, so the investors know, regardless of whoever wins the next federal election, the rules are clear and they can start investing.”

He said The most important thing was that the rules weren't going to change every couple of years so when investors go to their financiers it all stacks up.

"At the moment we're far from that and that's been the case for 15 years.,” Mr Bowen said.

"We've said to the Libs lets talk, let's sit down, it should be pretty easy to strike an agreement.

"I think frankly if you got Malcolm Turnbull, Bill Shorten, me and Scott Morrison, Josh Frydenberg and Mark Butler in a room, we'd sort it in a day.

"But Malcolm Turnbull, Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison aren't allowed in the room by the Liberal Party room because they basically don't agree, they're climate sceptics and don't agree with anything and Finkel is a bridge too far for them, they can't even sit down and negotiate.”

Mr Bowen said it took two to tango and they were more than happy to do it by giving ground on Finkel and Finkel's recommendations.

"We've had emissions intensity scheme as our policy for years now but Finkel hasn't recommended it so if you're going to have the basis of a bi-partisan solution then Finkel has got to be the start of it.

"Finkel recommends a clean energy target, we don't think that it's perfect but we think we could work with it, we could live with it, just a matter of getting the details right and sitting down and setting it and I think the most senior people in government agree with that.”

When we took the conversation to Treasurer Scott Morrison, he agreed it was time for a change.

He said for 10 years, politics as usual on energy policy had led to business as usual and that has meant ever-increasing electricity prices.

"Australians are sick and tired of watching political parties fight over the right energy solution,” Mr Morrison said.

"Australians want their political parties to meet in the middle and deliver certainty on energy policy, because only through certainty will there be downward pressure on energy prices.

Mr Morrison said an agreement must be reached, based on engineering and economics, not ideology and politics.

"We have routinely offered to meet Labor in the middle on energy policy and hold firm to the need for bipartisanship on this issue,” he said.

"This requires sacrifice from both sides, putting aside ideological positions to strike a deal that delivers genuine results for Australians struggling to pay their power bill.”

After learning of the news that Mr Morrison was willing to open negotiations and meet in the middle, Mr Bowen was delighted.

"I congratulate the Morning Bulletin for bringing about what appears to be a significant change in Turnbull government position,” Mr Bowen said.

Gladstone Observer
Stalker leaves six-page note under teen's pillow

Stalker leaves six-page note under teen's pillow

A Gladstone teen walked into her room to turn off her air-con, but when she looked out the window she saw a familair face staring back at her.

'Disgusting': Respected Gladstone man shocks community with conviction

MENACE IN MONTO: Gladstone region man Anthony John Sanderson, pictured alongside his wife, leaving the courthouse after his sentencing on Friday.

'High-standing' man said he's 'extremely embarrassed' of his actions

SEVERE: BoM expects damaging weather for region

CRACK: Lighting bolt from Dalby's thunderstorm Monday night.

Region in for heavy rainfall, damaging winds and severe storms.

Bring the PM here to talk energy

A major overhaul is about to get underway at CS Energy's Callide C Power Station.

Deputy Mayor Chris Trevor pushes message.

Local Partners

Vietnam Veterans Service marks anniversary of Long Tan

Anniversary of Battle of Long Tan will be commemorated on August 18.

Education and work for Aborigines the focus

IMPORTANT WORK: Yallarm Advisory and Advocacy Group chairman Jarrod Beezley is passionate about what the group does.

Yallarm Advisory and Advocacy Group doing vital work in region.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

What's on the small screen this week

RICHARD Roxburgh returns as Roger Rogerson in Seven's new mini-series and the drama continues on The Bachelor and Australian Survivor.

Mozart's arias get a contemporary makeover

Jake McLarnon, Benjamin Chapman and Katina Olsen, from Expressions Dance Company, in Mozart Airborne - on now in Brisbane.

Voices and bodies entwine in complicated yet seamless arrangements.

True Story back for a second round

Ryan Shelton as Emidio from True Story With Hamish and Andy.

Hamish and Andy's series set to hit small screen again

Apple products worth a mint

Now that they've been discontinued, certain Apple products could fetch a pretty penny on eBay.

Do you own a discontinued iPod Nano or iPod Shuffle?

Do you believe this man's yowie story?

Tim the Yowie Man has been investigating things that go bump in the night (or any other time) since his encounter with a yowie in 1994.

A supernatural sleuth shares some of his strangest experiences

House Party sex simulator game banned for good reason

The graphic sex scenes are not blurred in the game.

It sold 35,000 copies in its first month

'Another witch hunt': Pauline Hanson fuming after ABC report

Pauline Hanson with the One Nation plane - complete with party logo and a caricature of Senator Hanson - flown by James Ashby.

Pauline Hanson declares latest reports another 'witch hunt'

EXCELLENT OPPORTUNITY TO SECURE YOUR CBD APARTMENT

76/19 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone 4680

Unit 1 1 1 AUCTION

This fantastic apartment is only a few years old and would suit the astute investor or professional person wanting a great location with views and a secured...

PLENTY OF POTENTIAL.....PLENTY OF SPACE

6 Alder Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 1 $149,000

If you have been finding it difficult to break into the property market then look no further this may just may be what you have been waiting for. This mid-set...

EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPS

22 Garden Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 3 1 1 $175,000

This three bedroom chamferboard home is situated at 22 Garden Street, West Gladstone. This great first home is walking distance to Gladstone State High School...

PERFECT STARTER FOR A FIRST HOME BUYER...HIGHSET WITH RUMPUS...CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS TO SELL

10 Marian Close, Sun Valley 4680

House 3 1 1 $199,000

Looking to purchase a property where most of the hard work has been completed and you just have to move in? Then don't go past this solid high-set home located in...

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

ROOM FOR THE ENTIRE FAMILY

9 Angler Street, Toolooa 4680

House 5 2 1 $199,000

Boasting 5 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms this home is big enough to accommodate the ever growing family or take care of mum and dad this two story house is situated in...

MODERN HOME WITH SIDE ACCESS!

101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to welcome 101 Emmadale Drive, New Auckland to the market! If you are looking for a spacious home with room for the growing...

FIRST HOME BUYERS DON&#39;T MISS OUT!

30 Beak Street, New Auckland 4680

House 3 1 3 $185,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is pleased to present 30 BEAK STREET, NEW AUCKLAND to the market! * Neat and tidy presentation, this property has a large open plan...

WHETHER YOU&#39;RE A FIRST TIME BUYER OR INVESTOR.THIS IS NOT ONE TO BE MISSED!

24 Bell Street, Barney Point 4680

House 3 2 1 Auction 19th...

A great opportunity to secure this family home which features a spacious open plan kitchen and dining room, a separate lounge, three bedrooms, and a bathroom.

IF LOW MAINTENANCE IS WHAT YOU&#39;RE AFTER, THEN LOOK NO FURTHER!

18 Wentworth Place, Glen Eden 4680

House 4 2 2 $315,000

A great combination of quality and functionality has been incorporated into this generously sized modern lowset brick home which offers excellent family...

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Beachside house, hospital claim Master Builders glory

STUNNING: The Sunrise Beach House that took out the 2017 Master Builders Sunshine Coast House of the Year has 180-degree views of the ocean.

Winners in Master Builders regional housing and construction awards

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.