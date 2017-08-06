Is this the breakthrough on power prices we've been waiting for?

WHEN shadow federal treasurer Chris Bowen arrived in Rockhampton on Tuesday, little did he expect the consequential chain of events that would take place, potentially breaking the stalemate over Australia's energy future.

That may be the result after Mr Bowen and Treasurer Scott Morrison both expressed a desire to "meet in the middle” to deliver national certainty on energy policy.

"Arguably our most important task in the coming year is delivering a fair outcome on energy policy that puts downward pressure on electricity prices,” Mr Morrison said after hearing Labor's peace offer.

The potential breakthrough started with an interview with Mr Bowen at the Bulletin's office on Tuesday.

Mr Bowen had heard many tales from families and businesses burdened by the high price of electricity.

He said because 75% of electricity generation in Australia was coming to the end of its natural life and needed to be replaced over the next 15 years, it was creating a huge problem.

"The most efficient, quickest replacement has to be brought online and at the moment there's just no policy certainty,” Mr Bowen said.

"Hence us saying we are prepared to walk away from our preferred policy position to get bi-partisanship so you get policy stability.”

Mr Bowen said the government's major review of the energy sector - called the Finkel review -was an imperfect plan for the future of the National Electricity Market.

"We don't think the policy recommendations from the Finkel review are perfect. Far from it, it falls short of what we think is the ideal policy solution but it's a hell of a lot closer than where we are now,” he said.

"So we say, 'Well why don't we sit down with the government and say we'll sign onto Finkel'., we don't think it's perfect.

"You don't think Finkel's perfect but you sign on, so the investors know, regardless of whoever wins the next federal election, the rules are clear and they can start investing.”

He said The most important thing was that the rules weren't going to change every couple of years so when investors go to their financiers it all stacks up.

"At the moment we're far from that and that's been the case for 15 years.,” Mr Bowen said.

"We've said to the Libs lets talk, let's sit down, it should be pretty easy to strike an agreement.

"I think frankly if you got Malcolm Turnbull, Bill Shorten, me and Scott Morrison, Josh Frydenberg and Mark Butler in a room, we'd sort it in a day.

"But Malcolm Turnbull, Josh Frydenberg and Scott Morrison aren't allowed in the room by the Liberal Party room because they basically don't agree, they're climate sceptics and don't agree with anything and Finkel is a bridge too far for them, they can't even sit down and negotiate.”

Mr Bowen said it took two to tango and they were more than happy to do it by giving ground on Finkel and Finkel's recommendations.

"We've had emissions intensity scheme as our policy for years now but Finkel hasn't recommended it so if you're going to have the basis of a bi-partisan solution then Finkel has got to be the start of it.

"Finkel recommends a clean energy target, we don't think that it's perfect but we think we could work with it, we could live with it, just a matter of getting the details right and sitting down and setting it and I think the most senior people in government agree with that.”

When we took the conversation to Treasurer Scott Morrison, he agreed it was time for a change.

He said for 10 years, politics as usual on energy policy had led to business as usual and that has meant ever-increasing electricity prices.

"Australians are sick and tired of watching political parties fight over the right energy solution,” Mr Morrison said.

"Australians want their political parties to meet in the middle and deliver certainty on energy policy, because only through certainty will there be downward pressure on energy prices.

Mr Morrison said an agreement must be reached, based on engineering and economics, not ideology and politics.

"We have routinely offered to meet Labor in the middle on energy policy and hold firm to the need for bipartisanship on this issue,” he said.

"This requires sacrifice from both sides, putting aside ideological positions to strike a deal that delivers genuine results for Australians struggling to pay their power bill.”

After learning of the news that Mr Morrison was willing to open negotiations and meet in the middle, Mr Bowen was delighted.

"I congratulate the Morning Bulletin for bringing about what appears to be a significant change in Turnbull government position,” Mr Bowen said.